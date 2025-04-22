One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 22, 2025

Top Italian pathologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have “completely destroyed” the pineal gland of recipients, causing widespread “personality changes.”

The pathologist’s discovery was revealed by Fabio Zoffi, the founder of Zero Spike.

Zero Spike is an organization researching the toxicity and detoxification of spike proteins, as found in mRNA “vaccines.”

Zoffi described an Italian pathologist’s discovery showing spike proteins damage the pineal gland.

The pineal gland is a pea-sized organ inside the brain that regulates sleep, mood, and hormones.

Zoffi explained that the pathologist found that “the pineal gland was completely destroyed” in mRNA-vaccinated people, causing erratic personality changes.

During a People’s Health Alliance roundtable discussion, Zoffi told a group of researchers:

“I want to add also a comment…about the change in personality, depression, and all these things.

“This is very real,” he asserted.

“And we have identified the reasons from the theory, and some doctors in Italy have, some pathologists have confirmed that the spike protein, unfortunately, attacks and destroys also the endocrine system.

“So the glands producing hormones, and hormones are what make our emotions and feelings and all these things.”

Zoffi continued:

“And so an Italian pathologist near Venice, he went on a newspaper telling that all the brains he had investigated, he found the pineal gland was completely destroyed in all the people who were vaccinated.”

“So, the spike protein is also very dangerous for the endocrine system.

“That’s why people have these changes in personality.”

These findings appear to reaffirm previous studies that linked major personality changes in people to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

As Slay News previously reported, a major study provoked concerns about mRNA “vaccines” after researchers confirmed that Covid injections change the emotions of those who receive them.

The shocking study into Covid mRNA “vaccines” sent shockwaves through the scientific community.

Leading researchers in South Korea confirmed that the injections are altering human behavior.

The troubling study found that people’s emotions, personalities, feelings, fears, stress levels, mental well-being, and general outlook changed after they were injected with the “vaccine.”

The peer-reviewed study, which included over 2 million participants, was published in the renowned Nature Journal.

The study was led by Professor Hong Jin Kim of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital and the College of Medicine at Inje University in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The researchers confirmed that the Covid injections are responsible for increasing global reports of major personality and behavioral changes in people in the last four years.

They explain that the “vaccines” cause “psychiatric manifestations” among the vaccinated.

The study found that these psychiatric changes resulted in spikes in mental health disorders.

Patients described feelings of inner turmoil, fear, dread, and depression.

The study found that Covid shots triggered a 68.3% spike in depression, a 43.9% increase in anxiety disorders, and a 93.4% surge in sleep disorders.

The researchers recruited 50% of the Seoul-resident population, making it one of the largest studies into Covid “vaccines” to date.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: