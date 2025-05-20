Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
1h

Re. Technopopulism’s Trojan Horse: How the Dark Enlightenment Hijacked the Populist Movement – Patrick Wood. The article repeats paragraphs and is crying out for editorial work.

Pity, as this distracts from an important message.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
32m

Learn about predictive programming with my Essay here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/essay-the-dangers-of-predictive-programming?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture