Doctors across the UK who spoke out about the unprecedented harms of the Covid jabs have faced intense backlash, but few have paid as steep a price as Dr. Cartland.

After warning the public about the harms he witnessed in his own patients, he’s been struck off the medical register in what many are calling a modern-day inquisition.

His prosecution isn't just unjust, it's a chilling message to every doctor who dares to speak out.

Doctor who warned of Covid jab harms struck off after tribunal

But those who pushed Covid jabs keep anonymity and face no charges

By Sally Beck

THE body that regulates doctors in the UK has proved again that patient safety is secondary to protecting the pharmaceutical industry. On Thursday, June 26, they ‘erased’ yet another doctor with an exemplary clinical record, whose main crime was trying to raise awareness of Covid “vaccine” injury.

Dr David Cartland, 42, a GP from Cornwall, faced 17 charges of harassment and dishonesty between 2022 and 2024, brought by three doctors who remained anonymous. They complained that he wrote medical exemptions for patients not wanting to take a Covid jab required for travel, so they could maintain their ‘bodily autonomy’ but still visit dying relatives abroad, and engaged in social media spats with them. He was also accused of insulting the LBGTQ+ community.

The social media exchanges mainly occurred on X, where he has 300,000 followers.

He was struck off by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) tribunal, who determined that his actions amounted to serious misconduct that impaired his ability to practise.

Paul Diamond KC, the barrister who represented Dr Cartland at the hearing, said that the General Medical Council’s (GMC) barrister Thomas Moran KC, had ‘dutifully and skilfully portrayed him in the worst light possible’. He added: “We do have a difficult case and we do recognise elements of misconduct by Dr Cartland, but we do refute that it’s serious misconduct.” He said that it was at the lower end of the scale, because the conduct had taken place in the ‘Twitter zone’.

He described how the online debates had personally affected Dr Cartland. “He has lost his job, individuals contacted his workplace, watched his children and even involved the Football Association, because he was a referee. There was a mob that had turned on him.” He added: “Dr Cartland is a fine doctor and no risk to patients. There were positive comments from patients in his appraisals and in testimonials from them.”

Mr Moran said that Dr Cartland ‘lacked insight’ and ‘showed no remorse’ and had taken ‘no real steps to remediate his behaviour’. He acknowledged that Dr Cartland had apologised and that he was willing to undergo social media training but said he did not ‘attach any weight to that’.

Mr Moran added that Dr Cartland had continued to post about Drs A, B and C. He gave the Tribunal some examples including a link to a video about the Covid-19 “vaccine”, including Dr A with the comment: ‘…how many lies in one short video’. Dr Cartland called Dr B an ‘attention seeking nark’ and claimed that Dr C was part of a ‘dark organisation’. Mr Moran added that Dr Cartland had also breached the anonymity of Dr A, Dr B and Dr C by naming them online as complainants and made a veiled threat of ‘Karma is a bitch’.

Mr Diamond said they recognised that doctors do hold a role in society and the main objections to Dr Cartland’s tweets is that they were unprofessional and engaged in baseline insults. But insults had been traded both ways he said, however the complainants’ insults had been dismissed. “It’s a one-off unusual case,” he said. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never never hurt me. I know we say that in the playground and many people will say that words can be very unpleasant but words in our society have always had a protected characteristic.”

Dr Cartland had his version of events which the MPTS and GMC deemed inadmissible or irrelevant, leading Dr Cartland to describe the hearing as a ‘kangaroo court’. The position of the MPTS is that the insults he received are inconsequential and that, as a doctor, he should always remain professional. They did not explain why the same does not apply to Drs A, B and C.

Dr Cartland was not allowed to submit evidence against them, although Dr B is a TV doctor who told viewers, “One dose of any covid vaccine gives you 100 per cent protection against being hospitalised or dying”, which was subsequently proved inaccurate.

Dr A, an obstetrician, promoted the vaccine to pregnant women before the drug companies had completed safety studies for that cohort. Dr C, a PhD sheep farmer, engaged in psyops and attacks anyone with a high profile who questions the official Covid narrative. He heads a gang of particularly vicious X trolls who engage in four-letter tirades. They boast they are a front for the 77th Brigade.

The GMC, the governing body whose role is to protect patients, investigated 248 complaints against Dr Cartland. The case was adjudicated in Manchester by the MPTS, chaired by Mrs Claire Lindley, the independent body responsible for prosecuting doctors. Dr Cartland chose not to attend.

The primary legislation governing doctors is the Medical Act 1983, introduced to protect the public from rogue practitioners like murderer GP Harold Shipman from Hyde, Yorkshire, who killed more than 200 patients. Shipman was not suspended on arrest and allowed to practice for another two years until his conviction in 2000.

However, the MPTS goes hard on doctors who threaten Big Pharma, like Dr Sam White, the Hampshire GP, who was struck off in 2024, for what they said was spreading ‘dangerous’ and ‘baseless conspiracy theories’ about the Covid pandemic which the MPTS said was ‘unreasonable scaremongering’.

In contrast, married senior GP Dr Peter Rubin, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, who had sex with a patient in his surgery then prescribed her the morning-after pill, was suspended but not struck off, in 2024, for just 12 months, although it was his second sexual misconduct suspension.

Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Ali Shokouh-Amiri was sanctioned in Guernsey in 2019, after six women complained, but not erased. It was alleged he removed the ovaries of two women without their consent and carried out solo intimate examinations on multiple women. The MPTS said the accusations were not proven but admitted an ‘over- familiarity with patients’. Dr Shokouh-Amiri moved to a hospital in Southend where 10,000 people signed a petition urging that he be struck off.

Dr Cartland has many supporters including lawyers, doctors and patients who back his efforts to ‘whistleblow’ on “vaccine” harms. Mr Diamond said: “He may well be proved right [on his criticisms of the jab].”

Reports are widespread that millions of people have died and been injured worldwide after taking a Covid jab. Side effects of the jab include myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, blood clots and death.

Mr Diamond referred to the HIV and hepatitis infected blood product scandal of the 1970s and 1980s. Doctors tried to raise the alarm but were threatened with the GMC. Forty years on, 300 have died as a result.

Mr Diamond also said Drs A and B had profited from Covid and Pharma. An Freedom of Information request, shows that Dr A, a consultant obstetrician with a special interest in vaccinating during pregnancy, received £250,000 through a Trust to run a: ‘pilot scheme to improve the way immunisations are offered and delivered in maternity services in order to overcome challenges which are currently faced with achieving high uptakes of the covid-19, flu and pertussis vaccinations for pregnant women’.

Dr B received money from AstraZeneca to promote one of their jabs.

“They had a conflict of interest,” said Mr Diamond. “Dr B pushed theAstraZeneca vaccine which has now been withdrawn.” At the time Dr B told viewers: “There is absolutely no scientific reason for us to refuse the vaccine.”

Mr Diamond said it was an emotional time and they had all made mistakes, including Dr Cartland, but Drs A and B were possibly ‘embarrassed’ by theirs.

Dr Cartland, who has been driven to the brink of suicide, said: “I believe in the Hippocratic oath, ‘first do no harm’ and tried to raise awareness of those harms. My debates online were focused on getting the message out in the strongest possible terms. Drs A, B and C pushed a narrative that I believe did more harm than good, yet I’m the one who has been sanctioned. I’m distraught.”

" It has to stop. I beg you to please speak out, have the bravery."

