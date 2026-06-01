Summer Thank You: Enjoy 25% Off Your Annual Subscription
With gratitude for your readership and support.
Dear subscribers,
Thank you for being part of this publication.
Your readership and support, especially through paid subscriptions, help keep this work possible and available to all. I’m truly grateful for your encouragement and generosity. ❤️
To celebrate the start of summer and thank you for your support, I’m offering a Summer Special: 25% off the annual subscription for one full year.
Offer period: June 1 through June 5, 2026
Discount: 25% off
Regular price: USD 60, returning after June 5, 2026
If you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, this is a wonderful opportunity to join at a reduced rate.
Thank you again for reading and supporting this work.
God bless,
LoJM
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⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Glad to already being a paid subscriber.
Love the cute CGI kitty!