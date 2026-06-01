Dear subscribers,

Thank you for being part of this publication.

Your readership and support, especially through paid subscriptions, help keep this work possible and available to all. I’m truly grateful for your encouragement and generosity. ❤️

To celebrate the start of summer and thank you for your support, I’m offering a Summer Special: 25% off the annual subscription for one full year.

Offer period: June 1 through June 5, 2026

Discount: 25% off

Regular price: USD 60, returning after June 5, 2026

If you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, this is a wonderful opportunity to join at a reduced rate.

Thank you again for reading and supporting this work.

God bless,

LoJM

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