Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Hoyt's avatar
Nancy Hoyt
4h

You cannot convince me that vaccines are not the cause for the deaths of these innocent little babies. All you have to do is walk through the cemeteries and see all the little babies that succumbed to their vaccine experiments during the 50s 60s 70s. Their names are carved in stone.

It’s time to stop this madness. The healthiest children are they unvaccinated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
4h

Two years ago, my brother's granddaughter died in her crib at the age of three weeks. I've always suspected vaccine injury.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lioness of Judah Ministry
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture