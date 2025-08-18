One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 18, 2025

A chilling new analysis has revealed that sudden deaths among younger airline pilots continue to surge years after Covid “vaccine” mandates were imposed across the aviation industry.

The findings are raising alarm about a growing pilot health crisis with direct implications for passenger safety.

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, a retired airline captain with 33 years of experience and an immunology educator, is warning that the data cannot be ignored.

He points to a spike in early pilot deaths, a wave of incapacitations, and a disturbing rise in near-miss incidents as evidence that the industry is facing a crisis unlike anything it has ever seen.

Since 2021, early pilot deaths — those occurring before retirement age — have jumped by a staggering 40 percent.

Alarmingly, the sudden death crisis is still raging among “vaccinated” pilots through 2025.

At the same time, long-term disabilities among pilots have tripled, sidelining aviators who once passed rigorous health screenings without issue.

Even more alarming is the surge in near-miss aviation events.

What was once a statistical rarity of just one per year at Washington National Airport before 2021 has skyrocketed to 28 near-misses annually.

Yet instead of addressing the crisis, federal officials have made it harder to track.

The FAA’s Incapacitation Data Registry, which had provided transparency into pilot health emergencies, was quietly discontinued in 2022.

That decision left the industry without any centralized system for monitoring or investigating incapacitations, effectively burying critical safety data that could prevent disaster.

Stillwagon argues that the mandates themselves broke FAA rules from the outset.

Federal medical standards explicitly bar pilots from using experimental products, yet Covid mRNA shots, which were rushed through under emergency authorizations, were forced on flight crews under threat of job loss.

The consequences, he warns, have been devastating.

Studies have confirmed that mRNA injections damage vascular and neurological systems, leading to myocarditis, seizures, brain fog, and sudden cardiac events.

For pilots, even a split-second lapse can have catastrophic consequences.

Modern aircraft may track every mechanical fluctuation in real time, but the pilot, the most important component in the cockpit, remains the least monitored and the most at risk.

Stillwagon alerted the public about the “crisis” during a new interview with McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.

To restore aviation safety, Stillwagon insists on urgent reforms.

He calls for an outright ban on mRNA shots for pilots, air traffic controllers, and flight crews.

Stillwagon also argues for the adoption of cardiac risk stratification protocols tailored to aviation, which he has adapted from established cardiology research to detect hidden vulnerabilities before they become fatal.

Crucially, the FAA must reinstate a centralized incapacitation registry and create protected reporting channels, so that pilots can speak up about health concerns without fear of career-ending reprisals.

The evidence shows that illegal “vaccine” mandates have unleashed a crisis of sudden deaths and dangerous health issues among pilots.

Early deaths are up, Hulscher warns.

Disabilities are also soaring, and near-misses are piling up.

And the very database meant to monitor incapacitations has been shut down.

“Pilots are not expendable,” Stillwagon warns.

“They are the backbone of global transportation.”

Treating pilots like “black boxes,” who are only studied after disaster strikes, is reckless and unsustainable, he argues.

As the evidence continues to pile up, the time to act is now.

The integrity of global air travel depends on protecting the health of those at the controls.

Experts are calling for immediate action, including banning mRNA shots in aviation, reinstating real-time safety tracking, and protecting whistleblowers

Without swift reforms, the world is gambling with lives at 30,000 feet.

Unvaccinated Pilots Like Josh Yoder Are Becoming a Sought-After Commodity for the Ultra Rich

Share

Related articles: