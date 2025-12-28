Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

41m

Doesn't surprise me. Barry Young, the statistician who whistle-blew on vax damage from within New Zealand "Health", has been sacked and is now being pursued via the legal system. Inter alia, he reported that one "Covax node" in the South Island vaxxed ca 100 people aged from 65 to 100 years. Within 12 months, ALL WERE DEAD. He estimated that for a cohort of this age structure, 8% could normally be expected to die within that time frame...hence 92% excess mortality! Nice one, NZ "Health" (aka "NZ Democide Inc")...George Orwell, come on down!

40m

The same goons promoting health and cures are taking the very poisons they want to use on us. Can these people be any more brain dead? That is both the givers (injectionists) and the takers (injectees). We'll see come the next fake pandemic...CoV-3.

I have decided to not play their game just like last time. Unlike the lotto, your best chance to win is to never play the game.

