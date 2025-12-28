Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Dr. McCullough:

“In the V-Safe data, which is a CDC self reported data, people had cell phones. 10 Million people participated in this after they took it in the arm.

And this is pretty rapid reporting.

7.7% got so sick they had to go to an urgent care, or ER, be hospitalized.

So it’s pretty clear. I mean, 7.7% is a huge number.

There were multiple papers published from the 2021 products that showed probably a third of people got so sick, they could not go to work the next day.

So many actually knew these were very toxic products.

We don’t take routine like this that cause you to be so sick you can’t go to work.

I mean, a third, I mean it’s STUNNING.

Particularly health workers, they seem to be paying attention to what’s going on.”

Cited research by Reusch et al

“I heartily recommend you take seriously the warning I’m issuing.”

