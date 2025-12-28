STUNNING: Covid-19 mRNA Injections Are So TOXIC That 35% of Healthcare Workers Are Unable to Work After Receiving a Dose
770,000 got so sick they had to go to the ER, be hospitalized.
Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Dr. McCullough:
“In the V-Safe data, which is a CDC self reported data, people had cell phones. 10 Million people participated in this after they took it in the arm.
And this is pretty rapid reporting.
7.7% got so sick they had to go to an urgent care, or ER, be hospitalized.
So it’s pretty clear. I mean, 7.7% is a huge number.
There were multiple papers published from the 2021 products that showed probably a third of people got so sick, they could not go to work the next day.
So many actually knew these were very toxic products.
We don’t take routine like this that cause you to be so sick you can’t go to work.
I mean, a third, I mean it’s STUNNING.
Particularly health workers, they seem to be paying attention to what’s going on.”
Cited research by Reusch et al
“I heartily recommend you take seriously the warning I’m issuing.”
Related articles:
Doesn't surprise me. Barry Young, the statistician who whistle-blew on vax damage from within New Zealand "Health", has been sacked and is now being pursued via the legal system. Inter alia, he reported that one "Covax node" in the South Island vaxxed ca 100 people aged from 65 to 100 years. Within 12 months, ALL WERE DEAD. He estimated that for a cohort of this age structure, 8% could normally be expected to die within that time frame...hence 92% excess mortality! Nice one, NZ "Health" (aka "NZ Democide Inc")...George Orwell, come on down!
The same goons promoting health and cures are taking the very poisons they want to use on us. Can these people be any more brain dead? That is both the givers (injectionists) and the takers (injectees). We'll see come the next fake pandemic...CoV-3.
I have decided to not play their game just like last time. Unlike the lotto, your best chance to win is to never play the game.