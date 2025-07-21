One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

First it was myocarditis. Then blood clots. Followed by strokes, menstrual irregularities, sudden cardiac events, neurological disorders, and the emergence of turbo cancers.

Now, scientists at Stanford are pointing to a shocking increase in thyroid eye disease—a disfiguring autoimmune condition that can lead to blindness—all linked to the Covid mRNA “vaccines”.

It’s just the latest chapter in the ever-growing saga of “safe and effective”.

By Frank Bergman July 21, 2025

A group of leading American scientists has uncovered evidence linking Covid mRNA “vaccines” to surging reports of thyroid eye disease (TED), an alarming disorder that leads to blindness.

TED, also known as Graves’ ophthalmopathy, causes the eyes to bulge in their sockets due to a severe swelling of the muscles.

The eyes become bloodshot and crossed, causing double vision and total loss in severe cases.

It causes inflammation and swelling of the eye muscles, eyelids, tear glands, and fatty tissues behind the eyes.

Patients first become aware of the condition when they begin to suffer from the initial symptoms, such as bulging, dry, or watery eyes.

In recent years, cases of TED have inexplicably spiked, raising concern among the medical community.

However, a new study has just linked the surging reports to the mass Covid “vaccination” campaign.

The study was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University led by Dr. Andrea L. Kossler in collaboration with Dr. Linus Amarikwa of the Truhlsen Eye Institute’s Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The results of the study were published in the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology.

The bombshell study sheds new light on the risks posed by the Covid mRNA injections, particularly for individuals with pre-existing hyperthyroidism.

The research team utilized the TriNetX electronic health record network to analyze 373,909 patients with hyperthyroidism and no prior TED diagnosis.

Hyperthyroidism is a condition already linked to an increased risk of TED.

The findings reveal that mRNA “vaccination” significantly increases the likelihood of TED onset, sparking urgent calls for further investigation and clinical vigilance.

According to the study, the risk of TED onset surges dramatically after individuals are injected with an mRNA shot.

The researchers then compared the incidence rates of TED between Covid-vaxxed patients, those who received the influenza shot, and those who got the Tdap vaccine.

Alarming Findings Reveal a 49% Increase in Risk

The results are startling, with the study revealing that patients with hyperthyroidism who received the Covid mRNA jab had a 49% increased risk of developing Thyroid Eye Disease compared to their unvaccinated counterparts (Relative Risk = 1.49).

This increase in risk was even more pronounced when compared to patients who had received the Tdap vaccine, with a staggering 80% higher risk (Relative Risk = 1.80).

Even when compared to influenza vaccine recipients, the risk of TED in Covid “vaccinated” individuals was 68% higher (Relative Risk = 1.68).

These consistent findings across different vaccine types strongly suggest that the elevated risk of TED is directly associated with the Covid mRNA injection, and not just a result of general vaccine reactivity or healthcare-seeking bias.

In light of these significant findings, the research team is urging the medical community to heighten clinical vigilance for hyperthyroid patients following mRNA “vaccination.”

The study’s authors call for better patient counseling regarding the potential risk of developing TED, emphasizing the need for early detection of symptoms to prevent complications.

Additionally, the study’s authors are recommending prospective studies to better understand the underlying mechanisms driving the increased risk and to assess the absolute risk of TED following vaccination.

They are also calling for a thorough evaluation of the risk-benefit ratio in patients with autoimmune thyroid diseases who may be particularly vulnerable.

The Bigger Picture: A Red Flag for mRNA Vaccines

This study adds to the growing body of evidence questioning the long-term safety of mRNA “vaccines.”

With concerns mounting over side effects ranging from heart conditions like myocarditis to now eye disease in hyperthyroid patients, the need for greater transparency and further research into the full spectrum of vaccine risks has never been more critical.

For those who have been skeptical about the widespread push for vaccination, particularly among vulnerable populations, this study serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen consequences of rushing medical interventions without a thorough understanding of their long-term effects.

As pressure for universal vaccination continues to rise, this study underscores the urgent need for more personalized approaches to public health, focusing on those most at risk of adverse reactions rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.

The study’s findings reveal a deeply concerning pattern: a significant increase in risk for a serious health condition in individuals with pre-existing thyroid issues following mRNA injection.

This issue requires immediate attention, with clinicians and health authorities urged to prioritize patient education, awareness, and ongoing monitoring.

As the push for global vaccine adoption continues, transparency, medical autonomy, and a thorough understanding of long-term risks must remain the priority.

The health and well-being of individuals should always come before political agendas or corporate interests.

