“Sleepwalking Into Tyranny” Ex-MP’s Chilling Warning
Andrew Bridgen warns that Digital IDs, CBDCs & AI could trap us in a high-tech “digital prison” where freedom vanishes under the guise of security.
Source: WideAwakeMedia
English ex-MP Andrew Bridgen warns we’re sleepwalking into a dystopian nightmare in which governments will combine digital ID, central bank digital currencies, social credit scores and AI to build “digital prisons” under the guise of convenience and security.
“Why would we ever want to trust [politicians who lied to us about carbon dioxide, Covid-19 and ‘safe and effective’ vaccines] with having control over us through a digital ID system, which will monitor everything we do and could be linked up to a social credit scoring system through a central bank digital currency?”
“Tyrants always ask you to give up your freedoms for security and convenience, and history shows that... you’ll end up ultimately with neither.”
“They can say that your card, because they’ll get rid of cash... can’t buy meat this week, because you had too much last week. Or you can’t buy petrol or diesel this week, because you bought too much last week.”
“They don’t need to build the walls of the 15-minute city, because they can program your bank card so it doesn’t work in shops more than 15 minutes walk from your home.”
“Why would you want to give any government that sort of power?”
“[It’s] almost impossible to get freedoms back that you’ve given away. Why would we want to do this? For a bit of convenience?”
Full interview:
Andrew Bridgen reveals undisclosed chartered flights bringing migrants from Syria and Gaza into Manchester Airport, bypassing standard passport controls. He discusses the suppression of his speech at a recent London march, the troubling state of UK policing, and the looming threat of digital IDs and globalist agendas, urging resistance to maintain freedom.
Cast your mind back to 2020 when most of the population sleep walked into tyrannical jabs.
We are not there anymore. Don't get me wrong, millions are still snoring but there has / is a mass awakening especially in the young as the indoctrination falters at the hands of anti social media (their manade tool for modern indoctrination 🤣).
Left Vs right (which is a fake construct) are uniting over a papers please society.
It's the final throw for the cabal, it's the end game, it's over!
Hold the line 💪
All ppl need to say no.