Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Youngs's avatar
Paul Youngs
21m

Cast your mind back to 2020 when most of the population sleep walked into tyrannical jabs.

We are not there anymore. Don't get me wrong, millions are still snoring but there has / is a mass awakening especially in the young as the indoctrination falters at the hands of anti social media (their manade tool for modern indoctrination 🤣).

Left Vs right (which is a fake construct) are uniting over a papers please society.

It's the final throw for the cabal, it's the end game, it's over!

Hold the line 💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
24m

All ppl need to say no.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture