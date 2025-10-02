One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: WideAwakeMedia

English ex-MP Andrew Bridgen warns we’re sleepwalking into a dystopian nightmare in which governments will combine digital ID, central bank digital currencies, social credit scores and AI to build “digital prisons” under the guise of convenience and security.

“Why would we ever want to trust [politicians who lied to us about carbon dioxide, Covid-19 and ‘safe and effective’ vaccines] with having control over us through a digital ID system, which will monitor everything we do and could be linked up to a social credit scoring system through a central bank digital currency?”

“Tyrants always ask you to give up your freedoms for security and convenience, and history shows that... you’ll end up ultimately with neither.”

“They can say that your card, because they’ll get rid of cash... can’t buy meat this week, because you had too much last week. Or you can’t buy petrol or diesel this week, because you bought too much last week.”

“They don’t need to build the walls of the 15-minute city, because they can program your bank card so it doesn’t work in shops more than 15 minutes walk from your home.”

“Why would you want to give any government that sort of power?”

“[It’s] almost impossible to get freedoms back that you’ve given away. Why would we want to do this? For a bit of convenience?”

Andrew Bridgen reveals undisclosed chartered flights bringing migrants from Syria and Gaza into Manchester Airport, bypassing standard passport controls. He discusses the suppression of his speech at a recent London march, the troubling state of UK policing, and the looming threat of digital IDs and globalist agendas, urging resistance to maintain freedom.

