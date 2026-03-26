Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
10hEdited

There will never be justice, at least not in this world, as long as THEY refuse to admit what THEY did

DELIBERATELY. . .

for $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

and

an insatiable need to CONTROL

However, there will be an accounting, in eternity, far worse than THEY can imagine for

God is not mocked

They destroyed and maimed His creation

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ASK's avatar
ASK
10h

Guess it explains why old Joe was brain dead.

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