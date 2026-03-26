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By Lance D Johnson March 26, 2026

The blood began clotting in the brains of America’s elderly just as the Biden regime launched its most aggressive push to sell the COVID-19 booster.

Internal surveillance systems had flagged a statistically significant safety signal for ischemic stroke among seniors who received the Pfizer bivalent COVID shot, yet the White House responded not with a warning but with a calculated edit: changing the language from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated” in official communications. The distinction was semantic. The consequences were deadly.

Senate investigation materials released Monday by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson expose a federal health apparatus that knew of a clear and present danger to older Americans but chose to prioritize vaccine uptake over public safety. For the elderly, already vulnerable to vascular events, the risk was not abstract. And for then-President Joe Biden, a man in his late 70s receiving the same booster regimen, the continuous injection of this biological agent may have accelerated the cognitive decline that ultimately forced him from the 2024 presidential race. The government had evidence. It pushed the shot anyway.

Key points:

Federal surveillance systems detected a statistically significant ischemic stroke signal in seniors receiving the Pfizer bivalent booster as early as November 2022

The White House edited CDC and FDA communications to downplay the severity from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated” risk

A so-called “Stroke Project” was launched to investigate the signal but its findings were never publicly disclosed

Federal health officials continued recommending the booster for seniors despite ongoing safety investigations through at least September 2025

The Vaccine Safety Datalink flagged the stroke signal repeatedly over a two-month period while internal communications referenced the “intense push” from the White House to increase booster uptake

A signal ignored

The Vaccine Safety Datalink, a surveillance system operated by the CDC, first detected the statistically significant safety signal for ischemic stroke among individuals 65 and older on Nov. 27, 2022. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, preventing oxygen from reaching brain tissue. The signal did not disappear. It persisted through Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to documents cited in Johnson’s letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By Dec. 15, 2022, internal CDC communications revealed the agency’s awareness of a deeper tension. An email from CDC official Michael Bell, edited by vaccine safety official Tom Shimabukuro, flagged the stroke signal with an explicit reference to political pressure: “Wanting you to be aware given the WH and HHS intense push to increase uptake of the booster in [the 65 years and older] age group.”

The records suggest that while federal scientists monitored a recurring signal of brain injury, political appointees were monitoring vaccine numbers.

On Jan. 11, 2023, then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky received a draft communications plan that included edits from the Biden White House. The changes targeted a section titled “Tough Questions and Answers.” An original line stating the “signal is moderately elevated” was altered to read the “signal is slightly elevated.” The source of the edit remains unclear, but its effect was unmistakable: a deliberate softening of risk.

Two days later, on Jan. 13, the FDA and CDC issued a joint statement acknowledging the stroke signal while emphatically maintaining their recommendation. The statement twice emphasized in bold that “no change is recommended in COVID-19 vaccination practice.” The warning appeared on an FDA webpage. No formal health alert was issued. No pause was implemented. No age-specific precautions were offered.

The stroke coverup

Behind the scenes, federal contractors were racing to quantify what the public was not being told. According to a Feb. 8, 2023, status report from Lukos LLC, an HHS contractor, a project internally designated the “Stroke Project” had been initiated to review cases of ischemic stroke following the Pfizer bivalent booster. The report indicated that 110 cases had been assigned for review and that 67% of those case reviews had been completed. The partially completed reviews, the report noted, were relied upon to support the Jan. 13 joint position statement.

In other words, federal officials used incomplete case reviews to justify a public declaration of safety.

By Feb. 7, 2023, internal emails showed that CDC officials had identified 226 stroke cases from VAERS data dating to August 2022. The same month, an empirical Bayesian data mining analysis of VAERS data identified a statistically significant signal for ischemic stroke among seniors following the Pfizer booster. A second analysis in March 2023 confirmed the finding.

Despite these results, the public messaging never changed. The booster remained recommended. The investigations continued.

Documents show the “Stroke Project” was reported as completed in April 2023, reclassified as ongoing in May 2023, and again marked completed in June 2023. Its findings were never released. The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published by the CDC in April 2024 stated that “ongoing efforts to evaluate the [ischemic stroke] signal have not identified any clear and consistent evidence of a safety concern.” Yet a September 2024 MMWR entry noted that “a follow-up Vaccine Safety Datalink study is in progress to further assess the risk for ischemic stroke after mRNA vaccination.”

As late as Sept. 19, 2025, a CDC presentation acknowledged that the stroke signal remained subject to further analysis using self-controlled case-series methodology.

The question now is not whether the signal existed. The surveillance systems caught it. The data runs confirmed it. The contractors investigated it. The question is why federal health officials, under pressure from the White House, chose to bury the evidence rather than sound the alarm.

Johnson’s letter requests additional records and interviews with key officials, including Shimabukuro and FDA official David Menschik, who privately acknowledged in 2021 that the agency’s data mining methods could mask safety signals. Whether those methods obscured the stroke signal for months may never be fully known. But the paper trail already shows a government that knew enough to warn and chose instead to manipulate the public and coerce people to comply.

For the elderly, for the vulnerable, and for a president whose decline unfolded in public view, the cost of that choice is still being counted.

Sources include:

Yournews.com

RonJohnson.Senate.gov

JustTheNews.com

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