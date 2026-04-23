Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Joey's avatar
Joey
3h

I’m so sorry. If it truly occurred as they said it did, one has to wonder if some kind of mind control was used against him. So many right here on SS are targeted individuals that endure daily assault on their minds by evil. We’re getting closer to mass deception on a scale not seen before. Non stop praying is needed.

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Lea Searl's avatar
Lea Searl
3h

I hung out with David in 1994 for a minute, I was 19 in college. They drove out from Dayton OH. He definitely knew a lot about Wright-Pat's alien secrets. He's the one that got me down the space alien rabbit hole. He did know a lot of USAF Dark Project secrets through the years & said he wasn't suicidal 1,000xs. Gonna miss his goofiness. Is his mom still alive, I stopped watching his show last year? I know he grew up in PA. RIP David

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