By Lance D Johnson May 9, 2025

A shocking new peer-reviewed study has exposed the lingering dangers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, revealing that spike protein—the toxic byproduct of Pfizer and Moderna’s experimental shots—was found in the brains of stroke victims up to 17 months after vaccination.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, the research examined 19 hemorrhagic stroke cases from 2023 and 2024, discovering that 43.8% of victims still had vaccine-derived spike protein lodged in their cerebral arteries—all of them women.

This damning evidence shatters the CDC’s fraudulent claims that mRNA vaccines remain localized and quickly degrade. Instead, the study proves that spike protein persists in the body far longer than admitted, wreaking havoc on blood vessels and triggering catastrophic health failures.

Key points:

Spike protein from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines detected in stroke victims up to 17 months post-vaccination.

All affected patients were women, with spike protein found in cerebral arteries.

Researchers warn of "significant concerns" over long-term vaccine safety.

Lipid nanoparticles may contribute to persistent spike protein circulation, increasing stroke risk.

Trump Administration still silent on disastrous COVID-19 vaccine program

The spike protein’s deadly persistence

The study, conducted by 10 Japanese researchers, found that in three patients, spike protein remained detectable 11, 12, and 17 months after vaccination—long after Big Pharma and government health agencies assured the public it would be gone.

Dr. Christof Plothe, a steering committee member of the World Council for Health, warned that these findings align with mounting reports of sex-specific vaccine injuries, including menstrual disruptions and myocarditis.

Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense, called the persistence of spike protein "an exceptionally long-lasting vaccination effect"—one that could mean "the assault on the body may exist in perpetuity."

A bioweapon hiding in plain sight

The study’s authors emphasized that lipid nanoparticles—the delivery system for mRNA—may be responsible for spreading spike protein throughout the body, including the brain. This contradicts the CDC’s propaganda that mRNA vaccines remain in the arm and produce only a "harmless" spike protein fragment.

Instead, the research confirms what independent scientists have warned for years: mRNA vaccines are a Trojan horse, smuggling toxic spike protein into vital organs, where it triggers chronic inflammation, clotting disorders, and autoimmune destruction.

Dr. Plothe stated: "While the study does not definitively prove causation, the detection of spike protein in brain arteries—combined with signs of immune cell infiltration—suggest a plausible mechanism for blood vessel damage and hemorrhagic strokes."

The great vaccine cover-up continues

Despite hundreds of studies linking mRNA vaccines to strokes, heart attacks, and sudden deaths, the Trump administration remains silent, refusing to acknowledge the catastrophic failure of its Operation Warp Speed.

The study’s authors called for "global replication studies" to confirm these findings, but the truth is already undeniable: mRNA vaccines were never properly tested, and their long-term effects were deliberately ignored in the rush to push them onto the public.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher cited a Nature Biotechnology study showing that mRNA vaccines spread spike protein to the liver, spleen, lungs, heart, and brain in mice—a phenomenon now confirmed in humans. Another study in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science found that COVID-19 vaccines increase stroke risk by 112,000% compared to flu shots.

With autopsy reports, peer-reviewed studies, and whistleblower testimonies all pointing to the same horrifying reality, how much longer will the medical establishment deny the truth?

As Dr. Plothe declared: "Given the unresolved safety concerns and the availability of alternative solutions, a global moratorium on these vaccines is urgently needed."

The question remains: When will those responsible for this mass medical catastrophe be held accountable?

We are yet to see anyone in the Trump Administration take a stand against this depopulation scheme. This genetic weaponry, and biological weapon system has yet to be addressed properly, and the perpetrators behind the deception of this program are yet to be punished, tried, and convicted of mass manslaughter, medical malpractice, and wrongful death.

