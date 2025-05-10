SHOCKING Study: Spike Protein Found in Stroke Victims’ Brains Up to 17 Months After Injection
A shocking new study has exposed the lingering dangers of mRNA CV-19 vaccines...This damning evidence shatters the CDC’s fraudulent claims that mRNA vaccines remain localized and quickly degrade.
By Lance D Johnson May 9, 2025
A shocking new peer-reviewed study has exposed the lingering dangers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, revealing that spike protein—the toxic byproduct of Pfizer and Moderna’s experimental shots—was found in the brains of stroke victims up to 17 months after vaccination.
Published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, the research examined 19 hemorrhagic stroke cases from 2023 and 2024, discovering that 43.8% of victims still had vaccine-derived spike protein lodged in their cerebral arteries—all of them women.
This damning evidence shatters the CDC’s fraudulent claims that mRNA vaccines remain localized and quickly degrade. Instead, the study proves that spike protein persists in the body far longer than admitted, wreaking havoc on blood vessels and triggering catastrophic health failures.
Key points:
Spike protein from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines detected in stroke victims up to 17 months post-vaccination.
All affected patients were women, with spike protein found in cerebral arteries.
Researchers warn of "significant concerns" over long-term vaccine safety.
Lipid nanoparticles may contribute to persistent spike protein circulation, increasing stroke risk.
Trump Administration still silent on disastrous COVID-19 vaccine program
The spike protein’s deadly persistence
The study, conducted by 10 Japanese researchers, found that in three patients, spike protein remained detectable 11, 12, and 17 months after vaccination—long after Big Pharma and government health agencies assured the public it would be gone.
Dr. Christof Plothe, a steering committee member of the World Council for Health, warned that these findings align with mounting reports of sex-specific vaccine injuries, including menstrual disruptions and myocarditis.
Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense, called the persistence of spike protein "an exceptionally long-lasting vaccination effect"—one that could mean "the assault on the body may exist in perpetuity."
A bioweapon hiding in plain sight
The study’s authors emphasized that lipid nanoparticles—the delivery system for mRNA—may be responsible for spreading spike protein throughout the body, including the brain. This contradicts the CDC’s propaganda that mRNA vaccines remain in the arm and produce only a "harmless" spike protein fragment.
Instead, the research confirms what independent scientists have warned for years: mRNA vaccines are a Trojan horse, smuggling toxic spike protein into vital organs, where it triggers chronic inflammation, clotting disorders, and autoimmune destruction.
Dr. Plothe stated: "While the study does not definitively prove causation, the detection of spike protein in brain arteries—combined with signs of immune cell infiltration—suggest a plausible mechanism for blood vessel damage and hemorrhagic strokes."
The great vaccine cover-up continues
Despite hundreds of studies linking mRNA vaccines to strokes, heart attacks, and sudden deaths, the Trump administration remains silent, refusing to acknowledge the catastrophic failure of its Operation Warp Speed.
The study’s authors called for "global replication studies" to confirm these findings, but the truth is already undeniable: mRNA vaccines were never properly tested, and their long-term effects were deliberately ignored in the rush to push them onto the public.
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher cited a Nature Biotechnology study showing that mRNA vaccines spread spike protein to the liver, spleen, lungs, heart, and brain in mice—a phenomenon now confirmed in humans. Another study in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science found that COVID-19 vaccines increase stroke risk by 112,000% compared to flu shots.
With autopsy reports, peer-reviewed studies, and whistleblower testimonies all pointing to the same horrifying reality, how much longer will the medical establishment deny the truth?
As Dr. Plothe declared: "Given the unresolved safety concerns and the availability of alternative solutions, a global moratorium on these vaccines is urgently needed."
The question remains: When will those responsible for this mass medical catastrophe be held accountable?
We are yet to see anyone in the Trump Administration take a stand against this depopulation scheme. This genetic weaponry, and biological weapon system has yet to be addressed properly, and the perpetrators behind the deception of this program are yet to be punished, tried, and convicted of mass manslaughter, medical malpractice, and wrongful death.
Sources include:
We know they lied about pretty much everything, and they are still lying, so this is hardly a surprise.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.