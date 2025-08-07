Exposing The Darkness

Factscinator
6h

🎬 The Eugenics Alliance, in proud partnership with Praudzer, Astranomica Clotica, Mo’ Murder na Harmaceuticals, and Next Scamdemic Productions, proudly presents...

🧟‍♂️ The Walking Dead: Real Life Edition —

Now playing out on the gullible, uninformed, and scared 💩less by lies.

🎭 Audition in real time — to become an expendable extra in Germ ’Theory’s’ biggest blockbuster scam:

🦠 The Virus Lie 👹👻

🎉 Featuring notoriously unforgettable scenes:

🏫 Mandates just to get your kids into school.

🍽️ A syringe between you and your next meal.

💀 Zero compensation for jab-induced death and disability.

🧠 Gaslighting by HELLTH ’professionals’ — delivering grief straight to your door like Uber Eats for suffering.

💉 A lifetime subscription to ’cures’ for the problems caused by the fake solutions they sold you.

🎰 Repeat visits to the "how bad is my batch?" roulette table — the house always wins.

🚨 Triggering airport alarms with 55 exotic metals — courtesy of a jab straight to your bloodstream.

💃💰 Skyrocketing profits while Big Harma execs laugh all the way to the bank — as they dance on your grave.

🤰⚰️ Expectant mums going from glowing to grieving in one deadly plunge of the jab. 💀💉💦

🎽 MAHA’s jab-happy cheer squad — complete with free surveillance wearables!

⏳ Your body clock ticking down to an early curtain call on this mortal stage.

💀 Now streaming on TikTokYourHeartStopped — eternally ❤️‍🩹⚕️💉💀💦⚰️📉💀

William Marsh
5h

Pharmaceuticals used the World as their Petri dish. Their name should be changed to Frankenaceuticals. What are the next generations going to look like and become.

