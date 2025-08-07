One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A disturbing new study is raising serious red flags about the long-term effects of mRNA ‘vaccines’.

In a detailed report by Rebel News, Dr. John Catanzaro, a veteran in integrative oncology and CEO of Neo7 Bioscience, warns that these shots may be doing far more than we were told.

He points to unprecedented genetic disruptions tied directly to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including links to aggressive cancers, neurological issues, and vascular damage.

The implications of this could be nothing short of catastrophic.

By Tamara Ugolini August 05, 2025

Dr. John Catanzaro, a veteran in integrative oncology and CEO of Neo7 Bioscience, is exposing what he describes as unprecedented genetic disruptions tied directly to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

With over 25 years in clinical practice treating complex diseases like cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, Catanzaro brings a wealth of expertise from both medicine and aerospace technology. Since founding Neo7 in 2019, his team has pioneered personalized therapies using molecular surveillance to target defective pathways, now extending to COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries.

Catanzaro's latest co-authored study compares transcriptome data — essentially the body’s genetic signalling blueprint — from healthy individuals pre-COVID and pre-vaccination to those who've received the mRNA shots. The findings are alarming: thousands of genes dysregulated, sparking aggressive cancers, neurological collapse, vascular inflammation, and amyloid buildup, those fibrous strands eerily observed in veins.

"Within months of vaccination, these people had developed some serious cancers. They were perfectly healthy before," Catanzaro explained, noting worse outcomes with repeated boosters.

He distinguishes the vaccine's synthetic spike protein as far more destructive than the virus's, and points to findings that the former accelerates abnormal protein production and dismantles cellular safeguards. Tumour suppressors flip to promoters, immune surveillance fails, and mitochondrial pathways crumble, leaving the body and its systems “totally disoriented.”

Catanzaro reports a staggering increase in transcription errors – from a normal 2.5% to 60-75% in vaccinated individuals – that disrupts cellular function and drives rapid, widespread mutations.

The real-world cases he’s seeing underscore the crisis: nine glioblastoma brain tumours in previously healthy patients within 12 months of vaccination, plus surges in bladder, breast, colon, and other cancers. Dismissing claims that vaccines don't alter DNA, Catanzaro points to mechanisms like reverse transcriptase that enables host genome integration.

“The risk for host genome effects are very high,” he warns, “and we have a very high suspicion that the DNA encoding abilities are sorely affected.”

The mRNA shots carry a high risk of disrupting your DNA and impairing genetic function, exposing a deeply flawed technology with no built-in off-switch, which Catanzaro compares to the unpredictable risks of CRISPR, warning of off-target toxicities that wreak havoc on multiple body systems.

He calls for a complete overhaul — or outright ban — of the mRNA platform, emphasizing precision controls that are absent currently.

"This technology needs to be banned. It is a hazard to humanity," Catanzaro declared, criticizing biased peer-review processes that demand decade-long proof while people suffer now.

Far from anti-science, Catanzaro advocates for safety and accountability, urging mitigation strategies to aid the injured. As mainstream outlets and even AI tools like Grok label such concerns "fringe," his evidence from real patients demands attention.

This isn't a conspiracy — it's a call to protect future generations from a catastrophe unfolding unchecked. With lives on the line, ignoring these red flags is not only negligent but also complicit.

Full Video

