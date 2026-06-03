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A newly published academic study is sparking outrage for modeling how much money governments could save by dramatically expanding euthanasia in Canada, including “non-voluntary” scenarios involving vulnerable people.

The researchers project potential savings of up to $1.27 trillion by 2047.

What makes the findings so disturbing is not just the scale of the numbers, but the way human life is treated in the model, as a cost to be reduced on a balance sheet.

In the highest-saving scenarios, individuals would not be choosing death themselves.

Slaynews reports:

A chilling new study has revealed that Canada’s rapidly expanding euthanasia regime could save the government’s socialized healthcare system trillions of dollars, with the biggest financial gains coming from the introduction of “non-voluntary” euthanasia.

The findings are fueling alarm among critics who have long warned that Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program risks creating financial incentives for the state to encourage death over care.

Since legalizing euthanasia, Canada has repeatedly expanded eligibility requirements, transforming what was initially presented as a limited option for terminally ill patients into one of the world’s most permissive assisted-death programs.

Now, new research suggests the economic benefits to government coffers could be enormous.

Study Projects Massive Financial Savings

A 2017 study estimated that MAiD could reduce annual healthcare spending by between $34.7 million and $138.8 million, far exceeding the direct costs of administering the program.

More recently, a 2025 cost-benefit analysis by researchers Uzair Jamil and Joshua M. Pearce projected dramatically larger savings as euthanasia eligibility expands.

The study, titled “Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death,” examined both voluntary and non-voluntary scenarios across several population groups.

Researchers concluded that total projected savings could reach as high as CAD $1.273 trillion by 2047.

The analysis examined the financial impact of extending euthanasia access among several vulnerable groups, including the mentally ill, homeless individuals, retired elderly populations, indigenous communities, and broader MAiD recipients.

Across nearly every category examined, non-voluntary euthanasia scenarios generated substantially greater projected financial benefits than voluntary participation.

For retired elderly populations alone, researchers estimated economic benefits exceeding CAD $1.2 trillion under non-voluntary scenarios.

Critics Warn Of Dangerous Incentives

The findings have intensified concerns that governments facing mounting healthcare costs and aging populations could begin viewing citizens as financial liabilities rather than individuals deserving care and support.

Critics argue that once governments recognize large-scale fiscal savings from euthanasia programs, pressure may grow to continually expand eligibility standards.

The study itself explores the ethical implications of allowing government financial interests to intersect with decisions surrounding life and death.

Opponents warn that vulnerable populations, including the elderly, disabled, mentally ill, and economically disadvantaged, could face increasing pressure in systems where ending lives produces measurable budgetary benefits.

Fresh Concerns Over Canada’s Expanding MAiD Program

The study comes as new reports raise additional questions about Canada’s euthanasia system.

Recent investigations by the National Post and The Globe and Mail detailed controversial cases involving MAiD procedures and patient assessments, as Slay News reported.

One report described a physician conducting a patient assessment outside a Tim Hortons restaurant before transporting the individual to a facility where euthanasia was carried out later that day.

Another report detailed cases in which patients reportedly resumed breathing after being declared dead while still under the effects of paralysis-inducing drugs used during euthanasia procedures.

The reports have renewed concerns among critics who argue that safeguards designed to protect vulnerable Canadians may be failing as the program continues to expand.

As Canada broadens access to assisted death and researchers project increasingly large economic savings from euthanasia, opponents warn the country is entering dangerous territory where financial incentives risk influencing policies involving human life itself.

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