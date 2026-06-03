Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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edward's avatar
edward
2h

Yes L of J. You are correct. The world according to many ministers and Bible scholars has entered the end times. You can expect anything evil to happen. I believe Islam will be the "strange and foreign people" God will allow to judge the world. Right away, they will forbid abortion, execute homosexuals, forbid alcohol and illicit drug use. Note Islam will impose things God considers abominations mentioned in the previous sentence. IRONIC ISN'T IT!

I could be wrong but I think I am right, based on the scholars. I would add another way to save trillions of dollars. (Execute all murderers responsible for the imposition of the fake jab)

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edward's avatar
edward
2h

You bunch of damned fools. I can save the world trillions in wasted tax dollars!!!!

-all murderers including those in prison be executed

-all rapists executed(this includes OPP rapists)

-all useless eaters in the leftist political game be executed as wasters of skin and good air

-all illegal aliens executed but give them clemency to board ships to be taken to their homelands in a reasonable length of time.

-all those who will not work not be allowed to eat (this is a suggested scriptural solution)

-all those who kidnap children and women be summarily executed

-all legal migrants violating the laws of nations that took them in be executed. (example is the fraud perpetrated by somalian criminals in the USA)

There!!!! I saved nations world wide multiple trillions of dollars. Please no flattery. JUST THROW MONEY AT ME!!!!!!

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