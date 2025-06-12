One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 11, 2025

Leading biomedical scientists in Japan have just made a groundbreaking discovery while investigating the global surge in sudden deaths among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

A team of renowned researchers, including Japanese government scientists, found that almost 44% of people who received the injections have accumulated deadly spike protein from the mRNA injections in their brains.

Alarmingly, the spike was persistently present in the cerebral vasculature several months after people had received their last Covid “vaccination.”

Perhaps even more disturbing was the discovery of vaccine-derived spike protein in the brains of unvaccinated patients, raising fresh concerns about mRNA injections “shedding” from one person to another.

The researchers warn that the presence of the spike acts as a ticking time bomb that can trigger hemorrhagic stroke pathophysiology, and ultimately, sudden death.

The peer-reviewed study was led by Dr. Nakao Ota at the Sapporo Teishinkai Hospital in Japan.

The team included leading Japanese neurosurgeons, pathologists, and researchers from the Jikei University School of Medicine, Kyoto University School of Medicine, Japan’s Disease Control and Prevention Center, and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine Hospital.

The results of the study were just published in the prestigious Journal of Clinical Neuroscience.

During the study, the team conducted a hybrid retrospective-prospective analysis of 19 cases of hemorrhagic stroke at Sapporo Teishinkai Hospital.

The hospital treated the patients between March 2023 and April 2024.

Researchers assessed whether the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, introduced via mRNA injection, persists in cerebral tissues.

They noted that the spike protein from a COVID-19 infection was ruled out.

Using immunohistochemical staining and in situ hybridization, the team evaluated brain and arterial tissue for spike protein, nucleocapsid protein (viral infection marker), and Covid “vaccine” mRNA.

Vaccination history was verified through municipal records, and SARS-CoV-2 infection status was confirmed via medical documentation.

Three patients served as in situ hybridization probes to trace the source of spike protein to either vaccine-derived or viral mRNA.

The results are the study are sobering.

Spike protein was detected in the cerebral arteries of 43.8% of vaccinated individuals.

Further, the spike was found to be persisting up to 17 months post-injection.

Strikingly, the spike was exclusively located in the intima of cerebral arteries, alongside infiltration by CD4+, CD8+, and CD68+ immune cells.

Yet, no nucleocapsid protein was found, confirming these were not active SARS-CoV-2 infections.

In situ hybridization confirmed the presence of vaccine-derived mRNA in brain vasculature.

Notably, all spike-positive cases were female—a statistically significant finding (p = 0.015).

The discovery raises questions about sex-based susceptibility to spike persistence or associated vascular events.

These findings disturb assumptions about “vaccine” biodistribution.

While lipid nanoparticles were expected to degrade rapidly, evidence here suggests long-term vascular retention and protein expression within critical tissues.

Slay News has previously reported on multiple studies suggesting the mRNA-induced spike protein can persist for months and even years.

Among the troubling patterns to emerge from the study was evidence that spike protein-positive vessels exhibited low-grade immune cell infiltration, which was absent in negative cases.

The researchers also noted that two patients had seven vaccine doses, while most had four or more, prompting questions about cumulative effects.

Alarmingly, some unvaccinated patients also showed mRNA vaccine-derived spike presence, indicating unknown exposure routes.

This is the first peer-reviewed study to document persistent spike expression in cerebral vasculature more than a year after mRNA “vaccination,” directly associating it with hemorrhagic stroke cases and related sudden deaths.

This landmark study challenges the widely held assumptions about the temporary nature of mRNA “vaccine” components.

The researchers provide breakthrough evidence proving that the mRNA “vaccine” material lingers in the body far longer than initially disclosed.

Researchers detected spike protein in the cerebral arteries of individuals more than a year after mRNA vaccination, alongside immune cell infiltration and sex-specific expression patterns.

These findings raise serious questions about long-term biodistribution and the potential for vascular persistence of vaccine-encoded antigens.

The bombshell study necessitates a fundamental reassessment of how mRNA “vaccines” are metabolized, especially in neurologically sensitive populations or those receiving multiple or high-dose injections.

The emerging evidence of delayed and tissue-specific expression, particularly in the brain’s vascular system, proves that the injections are responsible for surging deaths recorded around the world.

These findings cannot be ignored.

These outcomes represent a serious adverse pathway in susceptible individuals.

The time has come for rigorous, transparent science—including autopsy-based research, long-term tissue tracking, and sex-based risk analysis.

Medical and scientific communities must determine whether these novel technologies carry delayed biological risks that were missed in the rush to mass deployment.

If the findings are reflective of a global issue, a wave of mass mortality among highly vaccinated populations may be looming.

