Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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June Kessinger's avatar
June Kessinger
8h

Haven’t we known all this for a very long time? If nothing is done to stop this abuse and greediness, it will continue. I’m so tired of this.

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
7h

All doctors are fundamentally untrustworthy: either by being useful idiots or by deliberate direct corruption.

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