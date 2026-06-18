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During explosive testimony before Sen. Ron Johnson’s subcommittee, Polly Tommey and Dr. Brian Hooker exposed that financial incentive programs reward pediatricians for meeting vaccination benchmarks, creating what they describe as a system that prioritizes compliance over informed consent.

Their testimony also revealed that families are removed from medical practices after refusing vaccines, exposing how financial incentives have become too deeply embedded in modern healthcare: “This isn’t healthcare — it’s a greedy, quota-driven medical cartel treating your babies like profit centers.”

Millions in incentives. Just trust the science.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

SHOCKING SENATE EXPOSÉ: Pediatricians are getting PAID BONUSES to jab your kids — and they’ll DUMP your family if you say NO!

In explosive testimony before Sen. Ron Johnson’s subcommittee, Polly Tommey and Dr. Brian Hooker just blew the lid off the vaccine racket:

Pediatricians pocket **$200–$600 PER CHILD** in bonuses for hitting vaccination quotas. Some are raking in **OVER $1 MILLION A YEAR** pushing shots.

Refuse? They drop you like a bad habit. Parental rights? Crushed. Ethics? Non-existent.

The fear-mongering lies they feed terrified parents:

- “Your newborn will BLEED OUT without Vitamin K!”

- “Your child will DIE of cancer without the HPV shot!”

This isn’t healthcare — it’s a **greedy, quota-driven medical cartel** treating your babies like profit centers.

They don’t care about your child’s health. They care about their **BONUS CHECKS**.

Parents: **WAKE UP.** Do your own research. Say NO to experimental shots. Protect your kids from this corrupt system.

This is medical tyranny for profit.

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