A new Rasmussen poll reveals a stunning shift in public opinion:

56% of Americans now believe the Covid mRNA injections are responsible for the worldwide surge in excess deaths, and many fear the worst is yet to come.

By Frank Bergman September 12, 2025

More than half of American voters now believe Covid mRNA injections are responsible for the skyrocketing excess deaths being reported around the world, according to a new national poll.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that 56% of likely U.S. voters say it is likely that “vaccine” side effects have caused “a significant number” of “unexplained” deaths.

That figure includes 32% who say it’s “very likely.”

Only 35% rejected the idea, with just 17% insisting there were no significant deaths linked to the shots.

The findings have barely shifted since September 2024.

The polls show a deep and persistent distrust in the government’s “vaccine” narrative.

Meanwhile, leading experts are warning that spikes in excess deaths among the “vaccinated” are far from over.

In fact, many are warning that deaths are accelerating, with the worst still yet to come.

A world-renowned cardiologist is raising the alarm to warn the public that the “tsunami of vaccine deaths is not over” for those who received Covid injections.

Dr. Peter McCullough testified on mRNA shot harms before the U.S. Senate in May.

He later told the public that millions remain at risk of sudden, fatal heart failure.

McCullough explained that many vaccine recipients are suffering from subclinical myopericarditis, a hidden inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue.

The condition often goes undetected until it causes catastrophic damage.

“The first manifestations of these micro-inflammatory scars in the heart can be fatal arrhythmias,” McCullough warned.

“Patients are suffering cardiac arrests that are so severe doctors cannot resuscitate them — even in hospitals.”

He described Covid “vaccine” myocarditis as “directly fatal,” noting:

“I have never seen any drug or biological product that’s that dangerous that it can kill a previously healthy, normal person in the hospital, despite all of our resuscitative efforts.”

Long-Term Risk Of Sudden Death

McCullough cautioned that the danger is not limited to the days after vaccination.

The scar tissue left behind from subclinical heart injury can trigger sudden cardiac arrest months or even years later.

“What America learned,” McCullough said, “is that [vaccine myocarditis] sets people up for the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, months to years after the shots.”

The Rasmussen survey and McCullough’s testimony show a widening gulf between the “official” Covid narrative and the public’s lived experience.

With excess mortality rates continuing to rise and unexplained sudden deaths making headlines, confidence in Big Pharma and federal health agencies is collapsing.

The warnings also come as the mRNA platform is being pushed into new “vaccines” for influenza, RSV, and even cancer.

However, the continued advancement of the experimental technology is raising fears that the deadly risks may only spread further.

For millions of Americans, the question is no longer whether the Covid shots were dangerous, but how long the damage will haunt the “vaccinated.”

Above all, the public deserves to know when those responsible will be held to account.

