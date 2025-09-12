Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
6h

IF this is true, I hope it leads to a refusal to step up for the newest jab and ALL to come

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

Fine and dandy. So who are they BLAMING for this mass murder? Will the murderers be brought to justice? An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth...that sort of justice that will be what's required to stop any further slaughter of humans by deadly mRNA poisons?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture