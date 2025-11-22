One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Pfizer’s Covid shot for children had twice the concentration of cancer inducing SV40 promoter present as the adult version.

Does this explain the explosion of childhood cancers since the jab rollout?

Why have these people not been arrested?

Because they have immunity from prosecution for the harms their products cause?

Share

Related articles: