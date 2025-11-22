SHOCKING: Pfizer Gave Kids a Shot With TWICE THE CONCENTRATION of Cancer-Inducing SV40 Promoter
Why have these people not been arrested?
Pfizer’s Covid shot for children had twice the concentration of cancer inducing SV40 promoter present as the adult version.
Does this explain the explosion of childhood cancers since the jab rollout?
Because they have immunity from prosecution for the harms their products cause?
Parents have gotten into legal trouble or have had their children taken away if they refuse chemotherapy for their child when the child ends up with cancer. Could sv40 be some kind of patent that's placed on a human being giving false ownership or power of attorney of a child to the state? Nothing would surprise me any more. It's all very evil and bizarre.
Albert Borla deserves to fuken hang for the murdering piece of shit he is and Bill Gates