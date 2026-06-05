Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
2h

If you learned, you won't be fooled again.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
41m

*Exactly* as predicted! During the COVID Crime I repeatedly stated, "If we don't punish the criminals behind this (COVID) crime and take them out of circulation, they will be back to finish us off and, with lessons learned, they'll be more efficient, better prepared, and more ruthless."

I'm no prophet but, HERE WE ARE!!

Well, we're not there *yet*, but we can all see as the storm clouds gather.

Folks, next time we have **GOT** to unite against these evil creatures. If we fail to do that then our fate is sealed. Next time they will take no prisoners!

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