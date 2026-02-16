One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

What’s happening deep beneath our feet will shock you.

An MK Ultra survivor claims she witnessed human–animal DNA hybrids created in deep underground military facilities, describing secret elevators descending “very, very far” beneath the earth, where she alleges twisted genetics, cloning, and the mixing of human and animal DNA took place in disturbing hybrid experiments.

Source: Sense Receptor

Hope Beryl-Green, who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and is a survivor of MK Ultra, describes hybrid human-animals being made in deep-underground military bases:

“They’ve been taking DNA and just twisting it, for a very long time. [E.g.,] where you’re taking DNA and you’re twisting it... mixing it with humans, animals, and then you do satanic ritual on top of that where you ask demons to shift people.”

This clip of Beryl-Green , who is also an author and speaker, is taken from an interview with Michelle Moore posted to Rumble on January 9, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

Beryl-Green:

“But really the thing that was most terrifying for me and the— was the hardest thing to really wrap my mind about, you know, with a lot of the military torture and training for MK Ultra. They do a lot where they go very, very deep into the earth. Like there’s, you’re in an elevator, but you go down very, very, very far. And it’s like the farther down you go, the worse it gets.

“So I do remember going down and I have no idea how many stories we went down, but getting off of that elevator and it was just, it was terrifying, really, and most people, the reason I’ve never talked about it really is because I, thought I was crazy. I was like, I, I, I’m just making this up.

“But there are, I mean it’s been proven. They, they have been taking DNA and you know, they take DNA from all of these things where you find out where your bloodline, you send off your DNA and you don’t know what they’re doing with that, you know, and so they’re mixing DNA and making very distorted— I don’t even know what to call it—”

Moore:

“So I was sharing with Hope right before we went live is that I had seen some images. Now I didn’t keep these, they were very disturbing. But I have come across these images a couple of times online and I was explaining to her, so this looked like half child, half animal and in a cage, and there would be numerous cages stacked on top of each other. And she said yes, that’s what she’s referring to is things like that. Okay, so they’re, they’re messing around with the human animal aspect, so to speak.”

Beryl-Green:

“Absolutely, yes. And you know, they’ve been doing cloning for forever. I mean that’s been proven. But they’ve been taking DNA and just twisting it, for a very long time. And you know, you get in a situation where you’re taking DNA and you’re twisting it, you’re, you’re mixing it with humans, animals, and then you, you do satanic ritual on top of that where you ask demons to shift people.

“And, and it— And there’s a purpose on why they do it down so deep in the earth. It’s because they get demonic power the deeper they go into our— into the earth. It’s it’s like a gathering of demonics. And, and they have the ability to, to do that. So a lot of what they do they cover up through things like that because it’s people have no idea.”

Full Video

What occurred once, it shall occur again, And what was done, it shall be done again. There is nothing at all new under the sun. - Ecclesiastes 1:9

“The Book of Enoch and other ancient writings found in the Dead Sea Scrolls present a detailed account of what was happening on Earth before the Great Flood of Noah. They describe the Fallen Watchers’ assault on God’s Creation resulted in the genetic corruption of humans, animals, and plants.”

Share

Related Articles: