Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

..."The findings are fueling growing concerns among vaccine skeptics about the safety of mRNA technology."...concerns will be growing for the next 87 years before anyone bans this shit. How much more proof do these clowns need? I think another 500 million people could be murdered before anyone would take notice...maybe. The HHS? Still promoting mRNA poisons like they are candy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
3h

sad. They've got all these fancy names for vaccine injuries. No doubt the entire Tafro syndrome has always been vaccine injuries

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture