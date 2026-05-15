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A former ICU nurse is making shocking revelations about pandemic hospital practices.

In two explosive clips Kimberly Overton claims doctors and hospitals were financially incentivized to follow rigid COVID protocols involving ventilators and Remdesivir, treatments she says caused unnecessary deaths.

“These patients did not die from a disease, they did not die from a virus.

These patients died in a Hospital Holocaust, and this shamelessly corrupt system used it’s well intentioned nurses to carry out it’s sinister plan.”

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

RN Kimberly Overton Exposes the TRUTH

"Patients did NOT die of COVID. They were KILLED by hospital protocols — REMDESIVIR, VENTILATORS, and the denial of life-saving treatments. Ventilators are the new GAS CHAMBERS."

"I worked ICU during the pandemic... I could not watch one more of my patients needlessly die due to DEADLY hospital protocols."

No bodies piling up at homes or on streets — they were dying INSIDE hospitals from medical mismanagement and a corrupt system.

This wasn't a virus. It was PROTOCOL MURDER.

"The Covid protocols were tied to financial incentivization"

Source: Sense Receptor

ICU Nurse Kimberly Overton on doctors and nurses killing patients with Covid protocols:

"The Covid protocols were tied to financial incentivization"

"You had a bounty on your head"

"It was as much as $500,000 from Covid test to toe tag".

Full Video

“Lethal mistreatment in hospitals, care homes and the community... This is, time and again, medical murder, aka plain murder. Please Share...”

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