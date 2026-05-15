Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4h

I wrote the same thing back in 2023. Glad the truth is coming out. Here’s what I wrote: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-covid-19-protocols-killed-millions

Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

Why do the nurses come out now? Why didn't they report this when the hospitals were killing patients? How could they stand to see innocent helpless people DIE. A lot of the doctors and medical professionals were getting money. That's why they kept their mouths shut. I read a person wondered how a nurse who lived next door all of a sudden had a new car and more.

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture