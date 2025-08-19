Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
5h

Weinstein might be "exposing" something, and I haven't studied the history of peer review, but when it became obvious to me over the past several years that it wasn't working as claimed, I looked into it and saw a system that appeared to be broken by design, at least in its current form. It doesn't take an "expert" to do this.

There is WAY too much reliance upon the claims of "experts".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
6h

I’m surprised Eric can talk about the scam of peer review with a straight face, given that he and his brother have been front-row promoters of one of the most egregious, life-shortening hoaxes ever unleashed on humanity—viroLIEgy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture