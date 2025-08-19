SHOCKING: Eric Weinstein Exposes the Peer Review Scam
COVID Didn’t Just Break Trust in Science—It Proved Peer Review Is a Weaponized Myth
Eric Weinstein Exposes the Peer Review Scam: How COVID Blew Up a 50-Year Academic Lie
COVID didn’t just break public trust in science—it proved peer review is a manufactured myth, weaponized to gatekeep truth.
As Eric Weinstein reveals:
Peer review isn’t some ancient tradition. It wasn’t born with the Royal Society. Real scholarship shows it was invented between 1965-1975—a bureaucratic tool, not a gold standard.
The Medicare Act (1965) forced it into existence. Suddenly, the U.S. government had to pay for endless medical procedures. Doctors circled the wagons, creating "peer review" to police themselves—not ensure truth.
By 1975, the NSF weaponized it. Under pressure, they turned "peer review" into a shield—"Trust us, we’re checking each other!" No—they were protecting each other.
Robert Maxwell’s Pergamon Press monetized it. As journals boomed, "peer review" became fake validation for a prestige industry.
COVID was the smoking gun:
- The Lancet & Nature published fraud (Remember HCQ hysteria? Surgisphere?).
- "Peer-reviewed" journals became propaganda laundromats.
- The system rewarded groupthink, crushed dissent.
Weinstein’s verdict: Peer review is a modern con—a Potemkin process designed to simulate rigor while entrenching power.
Until we admit that, "trust the science" is just a demand for obedience.
Weinstein might be "exposing" something, and I haven't studied the history of peer review, but when it became obvious to me over the past several years that it wasn't working as claimed, I looked into it and saw a system that appeared to be broken by design, at least in its current form. It doesn't take an "expert" to do this.
There is WAY too much reliance upon the claims of "experts".
I’m surprised Eric can talk about the scam of peer review with a straight face, given that he and his brother have been front-row promoters of one of the most egregious, life-shortening hoaxes ever unleashed on humanity—viroLIEgy.