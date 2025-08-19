One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: NaomiWolf

Eric Weinstein Exposes the Peer Review Scam: How COVID Blew Up a 50-Year Academic Lie

COVID didn’t just break public trust in science—it proved peer review is a manufactured myth, weaponized to gatekeep truth.

As Eric Weinstein reveals:

Peer review isn’t some ancient tradition. It wasn’t born with the Royal Society. Real scholarship shows it was invented between 1965-1975—a bureaucratic tool, not a gold standard.

The Medicare Act (1965) forced it into existence. Suddenly, the U.S. government had to pay for endless medical procedures. Doctors circled the wagons, creating "peer review" to police themselves—not ensure truth.

By 1975, the NSF weaponized it. Under pressure, they turned "peer review" into a shield—"Trust us, we’re checking each other!" No—they were protecting each other.

Robert Maxwell’s Pergamon Press monetized it. As journals boomed, "peer review" became fake validation for a prestige industry.

COVID was the smoking gun:

- The Lancet & Nature published fraud (Remember HCQ hysteria? Surgisphere?).

- "Peer-reviewed" journals became propaganda laundromats.

- The system rewarded groupthink, crushed dissent.

Weinstein’s verdict: Peer review is a modern con—a Potemkin process designed to simulate rigor while entrenching power.

Until we admit that, "trust the science" is just a demand for obedience.

