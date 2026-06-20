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In a new interview, embalmer Richard Hirschman claims a CDC official told him during a recent 90-minute face-to-face meeting that the agency “knew there were issues long ago” concerning the mysterious white fibrous clots he says he has been finding in bodies since 2021.

According to Hirschman, the CDC contact said efforts to investigate or address the phenomenon were hindered by bureaucracy, internal resistance, and political obstacles.

Hirschman also reveals that the FDA was asking questions about him as early as 2022 to verify his credentials after he began speaking publicly about the clots, yet, he says, no one from the agency ever contacted him to examine the evidence itself.

Hirschman also says he spoke with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2022 and discussed the white clot phenomenon years before Kennedy entered government.

Nearly five years after first discovering the unusual white fibrous structures, Hirschman says they continue to appear in roughly 40% of the bodies he embalms, a rate he claims has changed little over time despite the ongoing lack of public answers from federal health agencies.

Source: Sense Receptor

Embalmer Richard Hirschman says he had a long conversation with the CDC—this year—re: the anomalous "white clots" in jabbed people's bodies

"He said they knew there were issues long ago"

"I had about an hour-and-a-half meeting, face to face, with somebody from the CDC on this"

"There's so much corruption and stuff"

"And I was told, they are trying to... stop this, but there's so much corruption, and the are so many things that are going on up there"

"They stonewall and they make things very, very difficult"

"He said they knew there was issues long ago, but the previous administration... made it very difficult for anything to happen"

"I spoke with RFK Jr. in late spring, early summer of 2022... He knows all about this stuff [too]"

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