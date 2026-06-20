Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
4h

there was a massive gathering of funeral home directors etc. who presented evidence which was laid out on a huge table. . .and yet they were ALL called LIARS

THEY may not pay in this world, but they will pay in eternity for what they did and continue to do even now for God is NOT mocked

They killed and maimed His creation

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
3h

The official silence on these clearly real clots is a clear illustration of the authorities corruption and duplicity. They know that it is happening but can’t afford to let the safe and effective narrative be undermined. Anyone trusting the government or authorities on *anything* is totally misguided.

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