Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
43m

Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & protect our precious babies & parents from medical tyranny. I will never stop speaking Truth to tyranny. Thank you Dr. Throp & LofJ for your dedication to Truth & helping humankind. In God we Trust ...

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Theodore D'Alessio's avatar
Theodore D'Alessio
1h

How bad could it be? The shits are still on the market.

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