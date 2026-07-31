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In this powerful interview, board-certified OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp reflects on more than four decades of caring for pregnant women before describing what he says changed after the 2021 COVID vaccine rollout.

According to Dr. Thorp, the patterns he observed beginning in early 2021 were unlike anything he had witnessed throughout his 44-year career.

He recounts seeing what he describes as sharp increases in severe menstrual abnormalities, miscarriages, fetal malformations, cervical insufficiency, fetal cardiac arrhythmias, fetal cardiac arrest, premature births, maternal hemorrhages, and babies requiring admission to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“What I saw during 2020 was nothing,” Dr. Thorp says.

“The disasters began early in 2021, coincident with the vaccine rollout…it was horrible”

Source: Sense Receptor

OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp describes the “horrible” things he saw after the Covid-jab rollout, including malformations, miscarriages, and fetal cardiac arrests.

“What I saw during 2020 was nothing... The disasters began early in 2021, coincident with the vaccine rollout”

“I saw severe menstrual abnormalities, very increased risk of miscarriage, very bloody miscarriages”

“I saw a significant increase in malformations of every organ system”

“I saw a devastating increase in what we call cervical insufficiency, where the cervix opens without symptoms, membranes rupture, and the pregnancy is lost”

“I saw a substantial increase in severe growth disturbances, fetal death, fetal malformations... Fetal cardiac arrhythmias, blood clots in the fetus, fetal cardiac arrest”

“I saw an increase in babies that were delivered prematurely. Premature rupture of membranes, very heavy bleeding episodes, blood clots in the mother, neurologic disease in the mother, new-onset seizures”

“And then, at delivery, a substantial increase in hemorrhages. The babies had an increased risk of dying after birth and a substantial increase in the babies going to the neonatal intensive care unit. So it was horrible”

This clip of Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has 44 years of obstetrical experience and specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, is taken from a Flashlights Podcast posted to Rumble on July 29, 2026

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Dr. James Thorp, OBGYN with 43 years of experience, explains the devastating consequences of COVID vaccination.

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