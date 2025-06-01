Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
1h

When will one government or another Kill Bill? #DepopulateTheDepopulators

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judi Nurse USA's avatar
Judi Nurse USA
1h

Many of us know that Bill Gates wants to massively reduce the human population. Everything he does proves that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture