By Frank Bergman May 31, 2025

Shocking new clinical trial data has revealed that the new Bill Gates-funded self-amplifying “replicon” Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause severe blood abnormalities in almost all recipients.

As Slay News has previously reported, the ARCT-154 “vaccine” is marketed as Kostaive.

Kostaive is a self-replicating mRNA (saRNA) injection developed by Arcturus Therapeutics, a Bill Gates-funded company specializing in mRNA-based pharmaceuticals.

One of Arcturus Therapeutics’ senior advisors, former CDC and FDA official Dr. Peter A. Patriarca, also advises the Gates Foundation.

The “self-amplifying” or “replicon” mRNA shots contain the equipment needed to make more of itself once it enters cells.

The injections have been dubbed “replicon” vaccines because they are able to replicate inside the human body to produce more mRNA over time.

The new technology has provoked a worldwide backlash from experts and concerned citizens.

Yet, despite pushback, experiments for replicon injections have been advancing in third-world nations.

In newly published study has just revealed alarming data from a Phase 1 trial of the replicon “vaccines” conducted in Uganda.

The large team of researchers behind the study was led by Dr. Jonathan Kitonsa, an internationally recognized medical doctor and research scientist currently working with the MRC/UVRI & LSHTM Uganda Research Unit.

The findings of the peer-reviewed study were published in the MDPI medical journal.

During the clinical trials, the researchers tested a Covid replicon samRNA injection encoding the spike protein in 42 healthy adults.

The findings of the study were analyzed by renowned McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

According to Hulscher, the “findings were deeply concerning.”

A total of 39 Grade 3 or higher laboratory abnormality adverse events occurred after the second dose of the replicon injection.

This is equivalent to a staggering 93% of the trial’s participants.

Grade 3 events are defined by regulatory agencies as “severe or medically significant.”

They often require clinical intervention.

The most common abnormalities were:

Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count, internal bleeding risk)

Lymphopenia (suppressed adaptive immune response)

Neutropenia (lowered neutrophils, increasing infection risk)

In addition, 85.4% of participants experienced systemic adverse events such as muscle pain, joint pain, vomiting, and fever.

Laboratory abnormalities intensified after the second dose, suggesting cumulative toxicity or immune priming.

Concerningly, these adverse events occurred in healthy adults.

Despite these findings, the authors described the vaccine as “well tolerated.”

Yet, this characterization sharply contradicts their own data.

According to a November 2024 analysis by Hulscher, Arcturus Therapeutics is one of at least nine vaccine developers working on self-amplifying mRNA products.

So far, none of the clinical trials for the product have “addressed the major concern of product shedding,” Hulscher said.

It comes as globalists continue to push for U.S. regulators to roll out the replicon injections for use on the American people.

The U.S. has yet to approve a self-amplifying Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

However, last November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for Arcturus Therapeutics to launch clinical trials for a replicon mRNA vaccine targeting the H5N1 virus, commonly known as “bird flu.”

As Slay News reported at the time, the trials are funded by the U.S. government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The United States must REJECT this dangerous technology,” Hulscher said.

Renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough agrees with Hulscher.

“Vaccinologists have made a critical error in the design of genetic vaccines,” McCullough said.

“Injection of the genetic code for any foreign protein, including parts of viruses, causes the body to respond with an immune attack against its own cells.”

“This leads to intense vaccine injury syndromes all through the human body,” he said.

McCullough added:

“Giving the vaccines their own ‘life’ with the ability to reproduce themselves is inhumane, reckless, and from the outset, should be flagged as dangerous and potentially lethal to the recipient.”

