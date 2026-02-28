One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This wasn’t science fiction. MK Ultra hardware was exposed at this congressional hearing. This was sworn testimony before Congress.

At a congressional hearing, multiple witnesses described classified weapons designed to target individuals without leaving physical evidence.

According to their testimony, the effects weren’t visible wounds, but confusion, fear, neurological symptoms, and profound psychological distress.

One of the most disturbing claims was that the technology could be deployed in ways that made victims appear as though they were imagining the experience, effectively discrediting them while the symptoms persisted.

One panelist stated he personally saw a version of the device as far back as 1991, describing it as resembling a satellite dish connected to a compact unit. He warned that decades of technological advancement and miniaturization likely mean modern versions could be far smaller, easier to conceal, and more difficult to detect.

Other witnesses testified that individuals experiencing symptoms associated with these alleged attacks had, in some cases, died.

The testimony raised urgent questions about how long such capabilities may have existed, how they may have evolved, and why the public is only hearing about them now, and what other weapons might already exist that no one has heard about at all.

