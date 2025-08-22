One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 22, 2025

A chilling new signal is emerging from official U.S. mortality data, revealing that babies and young children who never caught COVID-19 and never received the “vaccine” themselves are now dying in excess numbers, simply because their parents were exposed to mRNA injections.

Experts are now sounding the alarm as the implications are staggering.

For the first time, evidence points to risks far beyond the immediate recipients of the shot.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that two disturbing mechanisms are at play:

Teratogenic effects — harm passed to babies in the womb

Transgenerational epigenetic effects — biological disruptions encoded into reproductive cells and passed to future generations

Together, they form a warning of historic consequence.

The signal appears in the nation’s youngest.

These children never consented, never chose, never even saw a needle.

Yet their mortality curves broke sharply from decades of steady decline the moment mass vaccination campaigns began in 2021.

For over 30 years, infant and child mortality fell year after year.

Suddenly, that trend reversed.

The data, pulled directly from the CDC’s WONDER/NCHS death certificate database, reveal a distinct inflection point in Week 14 of 2021.

This was precisely when childbearing-age adults received mass mRNA “vaccination.”

From that moment, deaths among children ages 0–4 began climbing persistently, producing nearly 18,000 excess deaths above baseline.

A chart, from the National Vital Statistics Reports Volume 74 on Infant Mortality in the United States, tracks infant deaths per 1,000 live births across nearly three decades.

Until 2021, mortality rates trended steadily downward.

The decreasing child deaths reflect advances in maternal care, neonatal medicine, and socioeconomic improvements.

However, the period commencing with and following 2021 shows a break in that 30-year consistency: instead of declining further, neonatal and postneonatal mortality abruptly change from a legacy trend to an entirely novel one.

The chart shows child deaths rising after mothers were “vaccinated” with Covid mRNA shots.

This wasn’t random noise, however.

It was systemic, spread across multiple organ systems, mirroring the very health collapses seen in vaccinated adults.

The surge wasn’t limited to one cause of death.

Renal failures spiked by more than 130%.

Meningitis-related fatalities doubled. Susceptibility to viruses and sepsis soared nearly 90%.

Liver and digestive disorders rose over 80%, while respiratory, congenital, neurological, and cardiopulmonary deaths all climbed dramatically.

The pattern was broad, pervasive, and unmistakably tied to a biological disruption, not chance.

Even more ominous, the effect persisted well into 2023–2024, long after most of the population had stopped receiving “boosters.”

That means the danger doesn’t end with a pregnancy shot.

It extends to future conceptions, transmitted through germline biology.

In other words, women who took the injection years earlier may still pass on the damage to their unborn children.

The findings echo prior warnings about epigenetic inheritance; heritable changes that alter gene expression across generations without rewriting DNA.

This isn’t a short-term side effect.

It’s the kind of biological scar that can echo for decades, reshaping entire populations.

For years, experts mocked the idea, but now the signal is undeniable.

Deviation-from-Trend (DFT) analysis cuts through seasonal fluctuations and exposes the truth: infant and child deaths began rising the moment mass vaccination hit young parents.

To dismiss this as a coincidence is not science; it’s denial.

History has shown us the consequences of ignoring early signals.

Asbestos didn’t give every worker mesothelioma, but no exposure was safe.

Tobacco didn’t kill every smoker, but it left a trail of bodies.

Here too, not every family will see the worst outcomes, but the damage is real, measurable, and already destroying lives.

The data raises two chilling conclusions.

First, teratogenic harm: babies exposed in utero are suffering higher mortality and congenital disorders at rates unseen in decades.

Second, an intergenerational effect: even children conceived years later are paying the price, their bodies carrying echoes of an experimental injection their parents received.

This isn’t just a story of failed public health policy.

It is a generational betrayal.

A reckless gamble taken under the banner of “emergency use,” now leaving its mark on the most innocent, and perhaps on generations yet unborn.

The signal is there, and the evidence is mounting.

The only question now is whether leaders will face it with honesty, or whether they will continue the cover-up, sacrificing tomorrow’s children for yesterday’s lies.

