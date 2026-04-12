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In a stunning interview, Catherine Austin Fitts alleges that $55 trillion in taxpayer funds has effectively disappeared from U.S. government accounts over the past few decades.

According to Fitts, the missing funds stem from undocumentable Pentagon adjustments, financial crisis bailouts, and massive liquidity injections, numbers she says are so large they could build an entirely new civilization.

She argues the money may not simply be lost or mismanaged, but instead redirected toward a parallel governance, financial, and infrastructure system operating alongside the current one.

“If you were building a new system,” she explains, “you’d run both in parallel… then switch over.”

Fitts believes that’s exactly what may be happening now — and that the so-called “reset” may already be underway.

Watch the video clip and read the transcript below.

Source: Sense Receptor

Former Assistant Secretary of HUD says the federal gov’t—namely DOD—has stolen $55 TRILLION of taxpayer funds.

This clip of Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, is taken from an interview with Anthony Fatseas posted to the WTFinance YouTube channel on April 10, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

Fitts: “So what happened was, I was part of a group of people in the first Bush administration who got financial management laws passed that required audited financial statements and a certain standard of disclosure. And those rules went into place in the mid-90s and since then. And it’s because of those rules that we’ve seen disclosure that indicates that, one, they’ve never obeyed the financial management laws.

“But also, they have, you know, they have had undocumentable adjustments between 1998 and 2015 of $21 trillion. Now, when you add that to $29 trillion of bailouts during the financial crisis, you know, that’s $50 trillion. And then you add $5 trillion injected directly into the economy during the Going Direct, that’s $55 trillion. Then you can even add more for the quantitative easing.

“So, you know, it’s, it’s— I always say to everybody in America, it’s remarkable we’re still standing because you’re talking about, you know, it’s like a body with a tapeworm. And the tapeworm is, if you look at what’s being drained out is unbelievable. I mean, the numbers are just, you know, hard for most people to fathom. It’s not hard for me to fathom. That’s my business. But it’s really hard to fathom that, that, that muc

“And we’re not talking about money so that some people can have billions and Ferraris and fancy houses in the Caribbean. We’re talking about the kind of money that builds a whole new civilization.”

Fatseas: “Where is this money gone? Or it’s impossible to track?”

Fitts: “Give me access to the New York Fed and DoD’s accounts. You know, so we don’t know where I went. And I think, you know, conceptually there are many possibilities, but there is, a belief that there is such a thing as a breakaway civilization.

“And literally what we’re watching is, you know, if, if you have a company and you, you want to bring in a new system, what you do is you bring up the new system, you keep the old system operating, you operate them in parallel until you’re confident in the new one, and then you switch over, right?

“So I think what they’re— Part of what they’re doing is they’re literally building a new governance, management, financial structure for Earth, moving the money out of the old and into the new. And, and when they’re ready, you know, they’ll, they’ll shift everybody over into the new one. And that’s what’s happening now. That’s what I think the reset is.”

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