Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
18m

We know that the DoD "lost" 3 trillion, we were told that the day before 9/11. So at least whatever is the final amount, it's fraud, and will totally offset the "national debt". Then the Federal Reserve will be ended, and the American people owe nothing and are free of debt.

I'm sure a lot of this went to the "space program", above and beyond the already 70 million a day that NASA gets. And they still can't make good passable videos and photos of the Artemis moon roundabout nonsense.

Reply
Share
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
20mEdited

Not surprising at all. How else do relatively-penniless dimwits like Pelosi, Oman and Waters (to name just a very few) acquire a net worth of millions, even tens or hundreds of millions, on their salaries?

Face it folks, we are in the hands of psychopathic kleptocrats, and there's NOTHING we can do.

What's that you say? We can "vote them out of office"? Bwahahahahahaha!! And even if we did, *other* psychopathic kleptocrats would step in to take their place. No folks, we are genuinely SCREWED!

There is one way out, but very few are willing to consider it or speak it out loud.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture