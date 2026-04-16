Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
1h

Erm... I know these considerations *seem* unrelated, but: No mention of who the "gang rapist's" were. No mention whether law enforcement prosecuted (with death sentence) those involved. No mention of *criminal charges* against participants via victim, parental, nor association with rape victim groups. Did these considerations lead to this persons attempted suicide? ?? ???

When societies have reduced themselves to blind submission to alleged authority, who is to blame? The authorities? Organs should be considered worthless within such a perverse construct...

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