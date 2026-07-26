SHOCKING: Canadian Dentist Describes HORRIFIC COVID-19 "Vaccine" Injury That Ended Her Career at 46
Michelle Worton's story is one of hundreds submitted to MP Dean Allison's vaccine injury inquiry.
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Source: Juno News
“One COVID vaccine changed my life forever.”
“Vaccine injury ended my dentistry career at 46, forcing me to sell my practice and pay $148,000 for brain surgery.”
“I now live with SEVERE neurological injuries and there is NO accountability.”
— Michelle Worton
Those are the words of Michelle Worton, a former Canadian dentist who says her life was permanently altered following COVID-19 vaccination.
According to her testimony, she was forced to end her dental career at just 46 years old, sell her practice, and pay $148,000 for brain surgery after developing severe neurological complications. She now lives with ongoing neurological injuries and says there has been “no accountability” for what she has endured.
Worton’s story is one of hundreds submitted to Conservative MP Dean Allison’s parliamentary inquiry into vaccine injuries. The inquiry is collecting testimony from Canadians who report serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination and are seeking answers about medical support, compensation, and accountability.
Allison has emphasized that those coming forward are “not statistics” but Canadians whose experiences deserve to be documented, examined, and understood.
After years of silence, vaccine-injured Canadians are bringing their stories directly to Parliament, and demanding they are no longer ignored.
Michelle Worton’s story is just one of hundreds. How many more Canadians have been left behind?
Learn more about MP Dean Allison’s vaccine injury inquiry by watching the Rebel News report and reading the full article below:
Vaccine injury inquiry gains hundreds of stories as Canadians seek answers from Ottawa
MP Dean Allison’s inquiry into vaccine injuries has drawn testimony from Canadians who say they were left without adequate support, while advocates question the government’s response to those seeking compensation.
A parliamentary inquiry into Canadians who report vaccine injuries has received hundreds of submissions from people seeking answers and accountability.
During a Rebel News Livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Allison inquiry, launched by Conservative MP Dean Allison of Niagara West, which is collecting stories from Canadians who say they experienced serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.
Allison said the inquiry is focused on documenting individual experiences and ensuring those affected have an opportunity to be heard.
“These individuals are not statistics,” Allison said. “They are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, and neighbours. Their experiences deserve to be documented, examined and understood.”
Many people reporting injuries have struggled to access support through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), and some Canadians have faced significant health and financial challenges while waiting for assistance.
The story of Michelle Wharton, a former dental professional, who said she lost her independence and required medical treatment outside Canada after experiencing ongoing neurological symptoms, is another example of this.
“We have been left behind. We’ve been disregarded,” Wharton said in a statement shared on Parliament Hill.
The inquiry comes years after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, with supporters saying it is an opportunity to document experiences and examine gaps in Canada’s response.
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There are countless thousands of similar stories from all around the world.
SO WHAT?
Government "leaders" are using every resource at their disposal to make sure that there is no *real* investigation into this Crime, to 'hush' the topic, to distract the population with other events, to discredit (or worse) anyone that speaks too loudly. We are in the hands of murderous tyrants.
It's the same tactic they used / are using for the Epstein crime, the Dotcom crime, the 9/11 crime, the Great Financial Crisis crime, etc ... etc. They put out an "official narrative", have their paid puppets in mainstream media propagate that narrative non-stop, 24/7/365, on every channel, and censor (or worse) anyone who expresses threatening dissent. Wash, rinse, spin, repeat ... the playbook of tyranny.
"we are still living with the consequences of the last six years .."
It is way worse than that. The assault continues. Meaning, we are creating an endless stream of new victims and consequences in case the current crop of victims dies off.
We are not only living with the consequences of past attacks (they weren't mistakes), they continue to inject the death lottery juice. Considering all we know that simple fact seems a bit barbaric. THAT is a far cry from coming to grips with the intents (rather than mistakes) of the past. It is blatant certification that the intent is to continue to assault you at every opportunity.
Think about what that says about the world we inhabit. On witnessing the carnage of the global mRNA assault the response has been to double down and continue.
If there were any sober effort to remedy a past practice of death lottery injections we'd be seeing a complete ban on COVID mRNA shots. Instead what we see is a continuing assault to inject the juice in to the innocent and the brain washed. Not exactly a course correction in my book. A course correction would be a ban rather than head fakes and feeble pronouncements that if the lab rats can't be tricked in to compliance we'll allow them to make a choice rather than force it on them. They may not be tying you down (yet) to forcibly inject but they are doing everything possible to get us to "volunteer" through threats and behavior modification techniques. Brain washing exists because it works.
Not exactly enlightened at all. Just a strategic retreat from the overall plan which is to shove death lottery juice in to every body possible. While they assault your health and your mortal existence they loot you through medical and other procedures so that when you reach the pearly gates there is nothing left of your estate for your heirs who also may be struggling to survive the death lottery injection assault.