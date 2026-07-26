Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
8hEdited

There are countless thousands of similar stories from all around the world.

SO WHAT?

Government "leaders" are using every resource at their disposal to make sure that there is no *real* investigation into this Crime, to 'hush' the topic, to distract the population with other events, to discredit (or worse) anyone that speaks too loudly. We are in the hands of murderous tyrants.

It's the same tactic they used / are using for the Epstein crime, the Dotcom crime, the 9/11 crime, the Great Financial Crisis crime, etc ... etc. They put out an "official narrative", have their paid puppets in mainstream media propagate that narrative non-stop, 24/7/365, on every channel, and censor (or worse) anyone who expresses threatening dissent. Wash, rinse, spin, repeat ... the playbook of tyranny.

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RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
7hEdited

"we are still living with the consequences of the last six years .."

It is way worse than that. The assault continues. Meaning, we are creating an endless stream of new victims and consequences in case the current crop of victims dies off.

We are not only living with the consequences of past attacks (they weren't mistakes), they continue to inject the death lottery juice. Considering all we know that simple fact seems a bit barbaric. THAT is a far cry from coming to grips with the intents (rather than mistakes) of the past. It is blatant certification that the intent is to continue to assault you at every opportunity.

Think about what that says about the world we inhabit. On witnessing the carnage of the global mRNA assault the response has been to double down and continue.

If there were any sober effort to remedy a past practice of death lottery injections we'd be seeing a complete ban on COVID mRNA shots. Instead what we see is a continuing assault to inject the juice in to the innocent and the brain washed. Not exactly a course correction in my book. A course correction would be a ban rather than head fakes and feeble pronouncements that if the lab rats can't be tricked in to compliance we'll allow them to make a choice rather than force it on them. They may not be tying you down (yet) to forcibly inject but they are doing everything possible to get us to "volunteer" through threats and behavior modification techniques. Brain washing exists because it works.

Not exactly enlightened at all. Just a strategic retreat from the overall plan which is to shove death lottery juice in to every body possible. While they assault your health and your mortal existence they loot you through medical and other procedures so that when you reach the pearly gates there is nothing left of your estate for your heirs who also may be struggling to survive the death lottery injection assault.

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