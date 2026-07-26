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Source: Juno News

“One COVID vaccine changed my life forever.”

“Vaccine injury ended my dentistry career at 46, forcing me to sell my practice and pay $148,000 for brain surgery.”

“I now live with SEVERE neurological injuries and there is NO accountability.”

— Michelle Worton

Those are the words of Michelle Worton, a former Canadian dentist who says her life was permanently altered following COVID-19 vaccination.

According to her testimony, she was forced to end her dental career at just 46 years old, sell her practice, and pay $148,000 for brain surgery after developing severe neurological complications. She now lives with ongoing neurological injuries and says there has been “no accountability” for what she has endured.

Worton’s story is one of hundreds submitted to Conservative MP Dean Allison’s parliamentary inquiry into vaccine injuries. The inquiry is collecting testimony from Canadians who report serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination and are seeking answers about medical support, compensation, and accountability.

Allison has emphasized that those coming forward are “not statistics” but Canadians whose experiences deserve to be documented, examined, and understood.

After years of silence, vaccine-injured Canadians are bringing their stories directly to Parliament, and demanding they are no longer ignored.

Michelle Worton’s story is just one of hundreds. How many more Canadians have been left behind?

Learn more about MP Dean Allison’s vaccine injury inquiry by watching the Rebel News report and reading the full article below:

MP Dean Allison’s inquiry into vaccine injuries has drawn testimony from Canadians who say they were left without adequate support, while advocates question the government’s response to those seeking compensation.

A parliamentary inquiry into Canadians who report vaccine injuries has received hundreds of submissions from people seeking answers and accountability. During a Rebel News Livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Allison inquiry, launched by Conservative MP Dean Allison of Niagara West, which is collecting stories from Canadians who say they experienced serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination. Allison said the inquiry is focused on documenting individual experiences and ensuring those affected have an opportunity to be heard. “These individuals are not statistics,” Allison said. “They are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, and neighbours. Their experiences deserve to be documented, examined and understood.” Many people reporting injuries have struggled to access support through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), and some Canadians have faced significant health and financial challenges while waiting for assistance. The story of Michelle Wharton, a former dental professional, who said she lost her independence and required medical treatment outside Canada after experiencing ongoing neurological symptoms, is another example of this. “We have been left behind. We’ve been disregarded,” Wharton said in a statement shared on Parliament Hill. The inquiry comes years after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, with supporters saying it is an opportunity to document experiences and examine gaps in Canada’s response.

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