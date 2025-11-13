SHOCKING: Canada’s Euthanasia Deaths Hit Record Highs — Desperate Citizens Choosing Death Over Despair
New government data reveals euthanasia now accounts for 7.4% of all deaths in Quebec with many citing poverty and loneliness, not illness.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Even more alarming, the report reveals that 4% of euthanasia deaths were carried out the same day or the very next giving virtually no time for medical review, reflection, or counseling.
A growing number of people are reporting that they are being pressured or “bullied” into “choosing” euthanasia over more expensive treatments.
By Frank Bergman November 12, 2025
Newly released government data has revealed a disturbing rise in euthanasia deaths across Canada, with the province of Quebec now recording the highest “assisted suicide” rate in the world.
According to the 2024–2025 Report of the Commission on End-of-Life Care, deaths under the Canadian government’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program accounted for 7.4% of all deaths in Quebec.
The figure marks an alarming 9% increase in just one year.
“The Commission notes that MAiD is in increasing demand and occupies an important place in the public sphere in Quebec,” the report states.
“The Commission rigorously and vigilantly fulfills its mandate to ensure that MAiD requirements are properly applied in Quebec and that MAiD is not chosen as a treatment option when other curative, palliative, or end-of-life care options are unavailable,” it continues.
Despite that assurance, the commission’s findings expose troubling trends.
Half of all of the individuals euthanized had said they felt like a burden to family, friends, or caregivers, while 24% cited loneliness or isolation as reasons for ending their lives.
Even more alarming, the report found that 4% of euthanasia deaths were fulfilled the same day or the next day, leaving little time for medical review or counseling.
The data reveals that the percentage of “assisted suicide” deaths involving a terminal illness is shrinking, while the number of people euthanized for poverty, depression, loneliness, or other non-permanent issues is skyrocketing.
A growing number of people are reporting that they are being pressured or “bullied” into “choosing” euthanasia over more expensive treatments.
As Slay News has previously reported, the Canadian government’s socialized healthcare system is now saving tens of millions of dollars a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them, creating new incentives under a chilling culture of death.
Lack of Oversight and Transparency
The commission admitted that Quebec has no standardized tools or metrics to evaluate whether palliative care options are being adequately provided.
“There are no management indicators or standardized tools for assessing the quality of palliative and end-of-life care services, how well they meet the needs of patients and families, or how efficiently the system operates,” the report states.
“The Commission therefore cannot determine whether the needs of people who could benefit from such care are being met.”
Despite acknowledging these gaps, the commission stopped short of recommending any halt to euthanasia procedures, stating only:
“We cannot continue to navigate blindly on such a critical issue.”
Quebec Leads the World in Euthanasia Deaths
According to Dr. David Lussier, a geriatrician at the Montreal University Institute of Geriatrics, Quebec now has the highest number of assisted suicide requests globally.
The province has now surpassed both the Netherlands and Belgium, which have long been viewed as world leaders in euthanasia.
Quebec is also pushing to expand access even further.
The province announced plans in 2024 to begin accepting advance requests for euthanasia, allowing individuals to pre-authorize their own deaths, even though such provisions remain illegal under federal law.
One of the province’s newest palliative care centers has also drawn controversy for promoting assisted suicide to terminal and disabled patients, branding it a compassionate “choice.”
National Expansion Under Trudeau’s Liberal Government
The euthanasia surge extends far beyond Quebec.
Since former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party government legalized assisted suicide in 2016, the number of Canadians killed by lethal injection has skyrocketed.
In 2021, Parliament expanded eligibility to include those who were not terminally ill but living with chronic conditions.
A later proposal to extend euthanasia to those suffering solely from mental illness faced intense opposition from medical, religious, and mental health groups, prompting the government to delay the measure until 2027.
To date, an estimated 65,000 Canadians have died by euthanasia since legalization, including roughly 16,000 deaths in 2023 alone, according to official figures.
Advocates warn the real total may be even higher, given growing concerns over incomplete reporting and opaque data collection.
A Nation on a Dangerous Path
Once justified as an option for the terminally ill, Canada’s euthanasia program has rapidly evolved into one of the most permissive in the world, allowing lethal injections for those suffering from loneliness, poverty, or psychological distress.
As Quebec’s numbers climb and oversight remains lacking, critics argue that what began as a “compassionate choice” has become a system of quiet elimination, targeting society’s most vulnerable under the guise of mercy.
With calls mounting for reform, many are raising concerns about how far Canada will go before the world says it has gone too far.
More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.
Related articles:
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! They can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And GEOENGINEERING/WEATHER WARFARE/toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.