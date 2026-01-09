One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Canada’s assisted-death regime has crossed another disturbing line.

According to his mother, a 26-year-old man previously rejected for euthanasia by a doctor who deemed him “young and healthy” was later killed through the government’s MAiD program for depression despite family pleas, prior safeguards, and an official ban on euthanasia for mental illness.

Her account raises urgent questions about medical ethics, legal loopholes, and whether vulnerability in modern Canada is now met with care, or with death.

By Frank Bergman January 8, 2026

Canada’s euthanasia regime has claimed yet another young life after a 26-year-old man suffering from depression was euthanized by the government’s assisted death program, despite previously being rejected for the lethal injection by a doctor who said he was too “young and healthy” to be killed.

The devastating revelation was shared by his mother, Margaret Marsilla, in a heartbreaking Facebook post, who accused the socialized healthcare system’s doctors of using a “loophole” to kill her son.

Marsilla announced that her son, Kiano, had been killed through the Canadian government’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) system.

After previous failed attempts to euthanize Kiano for diabetes and visual impairment, he was eventually killed for “depression,” which was classified as “mental illness,” according to his devastated mom.

“With a broken heart, I am sharing that my baby boy Kiano passed away … after being euthanized,” Marsilla wrote.

The death was approved by Ellen Wiebe, a Vancouver abortionist and euthanasia practitioner, according to Marsilla.

Wiebe, also known as “Dr. Death,” has ended the lives of more than 400 patients.

Kiano was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was four and later became visually impaired.

In adult life, he struggled with depression brought on by his condition.

Four years earlier, his mother successfully intervened to stop a scheduled euthanasia in Ontario.

“Four years ago, here in Ontario, we were able to stop his euthanasia and get him some help,” Marsilla wrote.

“He was alive because people stepped in when he was vulnerable and not capable of making a final, irreversible decision.”

In 2022, Marsilla launched a public petition to halt her son’s planned euthanasia at Toronto’s MAiD House.

At the time, she expressed disbelief that her son had even been approved.

“Can you believe it?” she wrote then.

“The doctor literally has given him the gun to kill himself.”

Marsilla said she pleaded for real care, treatment for depression, therapy, family involvement, and hope.

“None of this happened,” she wrote.

“Just an application that lasted for 90 days, and then approval and MAiD House!

“There was no attempt to connect with family members, no assistance to get proper help or medication for this young man, just an approval.”

On September 28, 2022, Kiano confirmed that public pressure had worked.

He revealed in an interview that after a wave of calls to his doctor, the physician “withdrew his role in my care plan.”

Kiano then searched for another MAiD assessor and failed.

One doctor explicitly told him he was “young and healthy” and should not be considered for euthanasia.

Three years later, that safeguard collapsed.

“Tragically, the Canadian system later allowed something very different to happen in Vancouver,” Marsilla wrote.

“A doctor named DR ELLEN WIEBE AKA DR DEATH #2 approved his death based on mental illness.”

The approval occurred despite euthanasia for mental illness being officially banned in Canada until 2027.

“Somehow, DR DEATH #2 found a loophole in the system, one that now demands to be exposed so that no other parent has to endure this,” she wrote.

Marsilla did not hold back in describing what she believes this represents.

“This is disgusting on every level,” she wrote.

“No compassion. No protection.

“No effort to save a life, only to end it.

“This is not healthcare,” she warned.

“This is a failure of ethics, accountability, and humanity.”

She vowed to pursue accountability and to stand with other families harmed by Canada’s euthanasia regime.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child because a system—and a doctor—chose death over care, help, or love.”

Dr. Wiebe has previously faced investigations and complaints over her euthanasia practices, including a 2017 incident in which she covertly entered an Orthodox Jewish nursing home and euthanized a patient.

Despite objections from residents, including Holocaust survivors, regulators ruled she had done nothing wrong.

Other complaints from coroners and family members have met similar outcomes.

Kiano’s death has reignited alarm over the direction of Canada’s assisted-death policies, particularly for the mentally ill.

In response to Marsilla’s post, another mother revealed her family fled Canada altogether after witnessing the trajectory of the MAiD system.

“We also have a daughter who struggles with mental illness,” she wrote.

“When I saw and read around 2020 that they were considering this, we gathered the family … and moved back to Hungary with her to save her from this.”

She described how her daughter received compulsory treatment abroad, stabilized, found work, and is now engaged.

“In Canada,” she wrote, “citing ‘personal rights,’ this would have been the end.”

Kiano’s death stands as a grim warning that, in modern Canada, vulnerability is no longer met with protection, but with a lethal injection.

History Repeating: the use of weaponized psychiatry in the recent past

