By Frank Bergman April 30, 2025

A chilling warning has been issued after traces of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s HIV vaccine-derived sequences were found in Moderna’s Covid mRNA injections.

The discovery was made by independent researcher Kevin McKernan, who is now sounding the alarm over the findings.

McKernan details the findings in a post on his Substack.

In the article, McKernan cites publicly available RNA-sequencing data from a newly published Nature study by Krawczyk et al.

McKernan explains that a fragment aligning with a gp120-like sequence from a 2020 NIH–Moderna HIV vaccine patent was detected in the livers of mice injected with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The HIV vaccine was co-invented by researchers, including Dr. Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The Nature paper is titled “Re-adenylation by TENT5A enhances efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines.”

The study explores how the enzyme TENT5A may prolong the intracellular half-life of modified mRNA.

The authors used CRISPR knockout models, nanopore sequencing, and other molecular tools to demonstrate that re-adenylation of modRNA stabilizes spike protein expression in vivo, potentially explaining its prolonged presence after vaccination.

McKernan’s re-analysis of sequencing data from this study (NCBI SRA: SRR24681517) reports the presence of chimeric sequencing reads.

This sequencing aligns with the spike protein coding region and partially aligns with sequences found in a Moderna HIV vaccine plasmid.

McKernan notes that this evidence is proof of contamination in the mRNA vaccine manufacturing process or template switching during in vitro transcription by T7 RNA polymerase.

McKernan identifies soft-clipped reads that partly align with Moderna’s Covid “vaccine” spike sequence and partly with a sequence from a Moderna HIV vaccine patent (PCT/US2020/022710).

He suggests these may result from template switching during transcription or shared manufacturing equipment.

The sequencing data analyzed came from the tissue of mice that received Covid mRNA “vaccines” during lab testing.

Residual plasmid DNA in mRNA vaccines is a known manufacturing concern.

Regulators such as Health Canada and the EMA have acknowledged this issue and initiated investigations.

Slay News has previously reported on instances of DNA content vastly exceeding local thresholds in certain Pfizer and Moderna vials, including findings from Australian labs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are tainted with unprecedented levels of DNA.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

As Slay News previously reported, leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the FDA’s own laboratory.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by up to 470 times.

McKernan’s findings are bringing renewed attention to the question of mRNA vaccine purity and manufacturing integrity, particularly in Moderna’s mRNA-1273 platform.

The discovery of HIV vaccine sequences in host tissue post-Covid vaccination is deeply concerning and requires further investigation.

With health system leadership now shifting under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., this is the opportune time to launch a large-scale, independent inquiry into the manufacturing quality and long-term biological impacts of mRNA vaccine platforms.

Source: slaynews.com

