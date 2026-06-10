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At the FDA's latest vaccine advisory committee meeting, ICAN attorney Aaron Siri urged members to confront evidence the organization says points to significant COVID-19 vaccine harms, including reports from React19, V-safe data obtained by ICAN, concerns regarding safety monitoring, and the denial of most injury compensation claims.

According to ICAN, committee members largely bypassed discussion of these issues before voting to recommend an updated COVID-19 vaccine strain for the 2026–27 season.

ICAN argues the decision represents another instance in which federal health officials have ignored those reporting vaccine injuries and says it will continue advocating on their behalf.

ICAN’S legal team submitted written and oral comments at the most recent VRBPAC meeting, reminding the committee of the extensive harms already caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. The committee ignored those comments, barely discussed anything related to safety, and proceeded to recommend an updated strain for the 2026-27 winter season.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is the committee that advises the FDA on whether or not a new vaccine, or new vaccine formula, should be approved. When the committee members met on May 28, ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, spoke to remind them of the thousands of Americans who have already been harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines. He asked them to stop ignoring, among other facts:

The 40,000 vaccine-injured members of React19;

The V-safe data obtained by ICAN which indicated over 7% of the 10 million V-Safe users reported needing medical care after a COVID-19 vaccine, on average 2 to 3 times each, with over 70% of those medical encounters resulting in hospitalization, emergency room, or urgent care;

The improved safety signal analysis method that FDA had available during the pandemic but, according to Senator Johnson, refused to use; and

The fact that the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has denied 98.6% of all COVID-19 vaccine injury claims so far.

Nevertheless, the committee did not hesitate to vote in favor of the new strain for the updated 2026-27 COVID-19 vaccine formula.

ICAN will not stop reminding FDA committee members of the harm these products have caused because of their recommendation. We will not stop being a voice to the injured.

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Former HUD official says confirmation hearings exposed the system’s real agenda

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