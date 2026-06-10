SHOCKING But Not Surprising: FDA Vaccine Committee Members BETRAY THE PUBLIC Yet Again, Approve Updated COVID "Vaccine" Formula
Despite testimony on reported vaccine injuries, V-safe data, and compensation claim denials, FDA advisors voted to recommend a new COVID-19 vaccine formula for the 2026–27 season.
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At the FDA's latest vaccine advisory committee meeting, ICAN attorney Aaron Siri urged members to confront evidence the organization says points to significant COVID-19 vaccine harms, including reports from React19, V-safe data obtained by ICAN, concerns regarding safety monitoring, and the denial of most injury compensation claims.
According to ICAN, committee members largely bypassed discussion of these issues before voting to recommend an updated COVID-19 vaccine strain for the 2026–27 season.
ICAN argues the decision represents another instance in which federal health officials have ignored those reporting vaccine injuries and says it will continue advocating on their behalf.
FDA Vaccine Committee Members Betray the Public Yet Again and Recommend Updated Formula for COVID Vaccines
ICAN’S legal team submitted written and oral comments at the most recent VRBPAC meeting, reminding the committee of the extensive harms already caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. The committee ignored those comments, barely discussed anything related to safety, and proceeded to recommend an updated strain for the 2026-27 winter season.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is the committee that advises the FDA on whether or not a new vaccine, or new vaccine formula, should be approved. When the committee members met on May 28, ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, spoke to remind them of the thousands of Americans who have already been harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines. He asked them to stop ignoring, among other facts:
The 40,000 vaccine-injured members of React19;
The V-safe data obtained by ICAN which indicated over 7% of the 10 million V-Safe users reported needing medical care after a COVID-19 vaccine, on average 2 to 3 times each, with over 70% of those medical encounters resulting in hospitalization, emergency room, or urgent care;
The improved safety signal analysis method that FDA had available during the pandemic but, according to Senator Johnson, refused to use; and
The fact that the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has denied 98.6% of all COVID-19 vaccine injury claims so far.
Nevertheless, the committee did not hesitate to vote in favor of the new strain for the updated 2026-27 COVID-19 vaccine formula.
ICAN will not stop reminding FDA committee members of the harm these products have caused because of their recommendation. We will not stop being a voice to the injured.
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They don't want to pay out pensions, social security, and medicare.
Were you expecting any different? I mean, come on ... get real!
We know who they are, the heinous crimes they're committed, and after all that we have allowed them to remain free to continue with their crime wave.
So what exactly were you expecting? That they would repent, ask forgiveness and start doing good deeds? Really - is that what you were expecting?
Here's what I'M expecting: At a time of their choosing they will be back at us to finish the job - that's what I'm expecting. And this time, with lessons under their belt, their assault on us with be far more vicious, faster, more efficient, and sealing any of the escape routes that we had in their first go-around. This time, most people won't know what hits them when it happens.
I sincerely doubt that any of us will escape this time.
Hey, we had our chance to take them out. We blew it!! Now pucker-up and wait for the inevitable.