Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
6h

They don't want to pay out pensions, social security, and medicare.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

Were you expecting any different? I mean, come on ... get real!

We know who they are, the heinous crimes they're committed, and after all that we have allowed them to remain free to continue with their crime wave.

So what exactly were you expecting? That they would repent, ask forgiveness and start doing good deeds? Really - is that what you were expecting?

Here's what I'M expecting: At a time of their choosing they will be back at us to finish the job - that's what I'm expecting. And this time, with lessons under their belt, their assault on us with be far more vicious, faster, more efficient, and sealing any of the escape routes that we had in their first go-around. This time, most people won't know what hits them when it happens.

I sincerely doubt that any of us will escape this time.

Hey, we had our chance to take them out. We blew it!! Now pucker-up and wait for the inevitable.

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