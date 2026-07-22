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Sources: RogerHodkinson, MAHA Action

Senator Ron Johnson says it’s time for a reckoning over how Americans, especially the unvaccinated, were treated during COVID in hospitals.

“I’m assembling stories, and they are heart-wrenching.”



“On how unbelievably cruel hospitals were.”



“Particularly to people that were listed as unvaccinated.”



“They forced remdesivir in people’s veins.”



“Knocked out their kidneys.”



“They wouldn’t allow loved ones to see people.”



“The atrocities that occurred in hospitals during COVID.”



“That needs to be displayed.”



“That needs to be exposed.”



“We need a reckoning on that.”

Senator Ron Johnson recently held a Zoom meeting with victims of the hospital protocols who lost their loved ones to Remdesivir.

Dr. Dawn Michael: “Senator Ron Johnson recently held a Zoom meeting with victims of the hospital protocols who lost their loved ones to Remdesivir. I am one of those people. I appreciate his efforts to bring attention to this issue and help ensure it never happens again.

He is creating an event for people to share their stories. Public awareness is important so we do not repeat these experiences with forced vaccinations or another pandemic.

Thank you, Senator Johnson, for listening and working to raise awareness.”

“Absolutely, the vaccinated and unvaccinated were treated differently...they started just denying basic health services to unvaccinated people...”

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