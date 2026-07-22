Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Shawn E. Page's avatar
Shawn E. Page
5h

How come there are no church leaders speaking out?

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

This has to be brought out into the open. Much support for Senator Ron Johnson taking this on.

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