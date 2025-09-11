One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry September 10, 2025

A shocking new study revealed under oath in the U.S. Senate confirms what many parents have feared for years: vaccinated children are far more likely to suffer chronic illness and brain disorders than unvaccinated children.

Attorney Aaron Siri presented the findings from the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study in U.S. history on Tuesday before the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The Henry Ford study tracked 18,468 children from birth for ten years, using electronic medical records — the gold standard for real-world health data.

The results are staggering. Vaccinated children showed 453% more neurodevelopmental disorders, including 228% more developmental delays and 347% more speech disorders.

Vaccinated children also experienced 496% more autoimmune disease, 329% more asthma, and 203% more atopic disease compared to unvaccinated children.

Even more alarming, conditions like ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, and brain dysfunction were entirely absent in unvaccinated children but appeared in hundreds of vaccinated kids.

After ten years, 57% of vaccinated children had at least one chronic health condition, often multiple. In contrast, only 17% of unvaccinated children had any chronic illness.

The survival curve from the study shows vaccinated children losing disease-free health rapidly, while unvaccinated children stay largely healthy.

The Henry Ford study may be the most important vaccine safety study ever conducted, yet it remains suppressed.

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and Del Bigtree have already released a documentary, “An Inconvenient Study,” to bring these hidden truths to light.

For decades, mainstream authorities claimed vaccines were completely safe. Now, the data tells a very different story — one that parents can no longer ignore.

Autism, developmental delays, and chronic illness are skyrocketing, and the evidence shows a stark difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

