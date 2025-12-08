One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Oh look, another day, another “totally innocent oversight.”

After all, who among us hasn’t “accidentally” forgotten to mention £200 million in grants?

A new report says 26 SAGE scientists, the very people who helped decide when the public could leave their homes, somehow left their Wellcome Trust funding off the official disclosure forms.

But relax: despite the undeclared millions, you’re still expected to Trust The Science™.

Scientific advisors to the Government during the Covid pandemic failed to reveal they received over £200million in grants from one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical investors, a report reveals.

Twenty-six members of the influential Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which helped shape lockdown rules, did not register the research funding from the Wellcome Trust in an apparent conflict of interest.

The report by the campaign group UsForThem analysed research data from The Wellcome Trust, which is largely funded by its investment portfolio and links to the pharmaceutical industry.

It claims the 26 members received at least £210 million in grants from Wellcome between 2018 and 2026 which were not declared on the SAGE register of participants’ interests (Ropi) with £175 million provided during the key Covid years of 2020 and 2021 alone.

Analysis by the Mail on Sunday of publicly-available information shows one grant recipient was Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the biggest advocates for vaccines and whose advice to Prime Minister Boris Johnson led to the UK lockdown in March 2020, and who famously resigned as a government adviser two months later after it emerged he broke rules to meet his married lover.

Prof Ferguson declared in the register that he was involved with a ‘Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium’, but did not mention Wellcome anywhere.

Yet he was either the lead applicant or sponsored other applications for grants worth £5.6million including a £1.25 million grant looking at influenza-like viruses in Vietnam, according to the analysis of Wellcome’s figures.

Of the 149 SAGE members during the Covid crisis 38 applied for funding or supported other applications to the Wellcome Trust, the UK’s biggest charity.

Vaccines expert Professor Gavin Screaton received more than £26 million in nine Wellcome grants according to its records including one directly related to Covid-19 but these grants do not appear on the SAGE register

Among others who it is claimed failed to register research funding is Professor Susan Michie, who had claimed restrictions such as social distancing and face masks should stay forever to reduce long-term pressure on the NHS

Of the 38, just 12 declared their relationship - leaving 26 who failed to do so.

