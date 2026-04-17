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In this explosive interview with Canadian Prepper, former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Assistant Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts delivers a stark warning: the infrastructure for a fully programmable financial system is already being built.

She argues that digital currencies and centralized financial controls could allow institutions to reward or punish behavior, freeze assets, and bypass democratic oversight entirely.

According to Fitts, the next two years may determine whether this system becomes permanent, and by 2030, financial autonomy as we know it could fundamentally change.

Source: Sense Receptor

Warning! Former HUD official says we have only 2 years to prevent the digital enslavement grid.

“We have maybe at most two years.”

“When they say it’s 2030 and you have no assets, they’re serious.”

“They can literally take all your assets, including your kids.”

This clip of Catherine Austin Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report, is taken from a discussion with the Canadian Prepper posted to YouTube on April 10, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

In other words, it’s the end of currency because it’s simply a rule system. And you can earn credits in the rule system and the rule system can apply all sorts of carrots and sticks. So if you’re very, very good, you could get more credits. If you’re bad, you could have your credits taken away.

So the big issue here, if you look at the world that we’ve grown up in, most of us have grown up, whether Canada, the United States, in a world where the bankers control monetary policy and the people’s representatives control fiscal policy, which means the people’s representatives set taxes and then determine how the money’s going to be spent.

Now, the bankers in the system can control what taxes are. If they want to raise taxes, they just take it out of your account. You have no control. And, there’s no need to vote for representatives because the bankers can control it directly and they can decide how it’s spent. And if you don’t like that, they can turn off your money.

This is coming now. I mean, if you look at the debanking, you look at the control of credit cards, if you look at the new stablecoins putting terms and conditions that say you’re not allowed to buy, you can’t buy a bow and arrow with Circle until there was a whole hullabaloo and they had to change their terms and conditions. But this is here now.

And most importantly, the laws and the systems are being put in place that make this possible. So now is the time. We have maybe at most two years to do the things we need to do to prevent this from clicking in and going live. So when they say it’s 2030 and you have no assets, they’re serious. They’re creating a system where they can literally take all your assets, including your kids.

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