SHOCK POLL: Rasmussen Finds Millions Reporting COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects
Rasmussen’s new survey shows 63 million Americans reporting reactions including 17 million with major side effects.
A new Rasmussen survey reveals staggering estimates of vaccine-related side effects and a public increasingly convinced the fallout may include significant unexplained deaths.
The results have shattered the “safe and effective” narrative in the eyes of millions, exposing a deep rift between official messaging and lived experience.
The numbers are dramatic, and the implications are nothing short of explosive.
Side effects? Why must we use this euphemistic term? A more descriptive phrase would be "effects [or results] of being poisoned". That is what "side effects" are. This should be extremely obvious in more severe cases, but for all the gaslighting.
Rule of Law is finished. Western civilization is nothing but a bag of tricks without it.