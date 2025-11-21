Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
2h

Side effects? Why must we use this euphemistic term? A more descriptive phrase would be "effects [or results] of being poisoned". That is what "side effects" are. This should be extremely obvious in more severe cases, but for all the gaslighting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
2h

Rule of Law is finished. Western civilization is nothing but a bag of tricks without it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture