By Frank Bergman May 18, 2025

A senior medical advisor at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has just blown the whistle to warn the public about the deadly impact of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Steven Hatfill raised the alarm about the injections in an explosive new interview with Dana Parish.

Hatfill is a world-renowned virologist and biodefense expert.

He is currently serving as a special advisor in the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Hatfill, who served in President Donald Trump’s first administration, was appointed to the ASPR role early this month and is already making waves.

He has seen the cover-ups firsthand, and he’s now warning the American people that the mRNA “vaccines” are a dangerous experiment.

Specifically, Hatfill is raising the alarm about the presence of the cancer-causing SV40 enhancer in Covid mRNA injections.

SV40 is an abbreviation for simian vacuolating virus 40 or simian virus 40, a polyomavirus that is found in both monkeys and humans.

The oncogenic capacity of SV40 infections has been well established.

Hatfill warns that SV40 serves as a genetic “afterburner” that supercharges gene expression.

The mRNA “vaccines” also contain plasmid DNA.

Human cells’ LINE-1 mechanism grabs this foreign DNA, incorporating it into the chromosomes.

These “jumping genes” can land next to cancer-related genes, triggering chaos.

Dr. Hatfill warns that the SV40 enhancer is amplifying genes that can turn the bodies of the Covid-vaccinated into tumor factories.

Random insertions disrupt proto-oncogenes, leading to cancer.

Studies show spike protein from the “vaccine”—not the virus—in tumors, months after the injection.

“We’re not seeing a dramatic cancer association with just the virus,” Hatfill says.

“But we are with the vaccinated people.”

The warning from Hatfill comes as evidence continues to emerge showing that the mRNA injections cause cancer.

As Slay News previously reported, a major investigation by a group of renowned German researchers has confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccines” are laced with dangerous levels of DNA contaminants.

While the presence of DNA contamination in Covid injections is not a new discovery, this latest study uses advanced techniques for more reliable quantification, making it the most significant investigation to date.

Leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) own laboratory.

The FDA recently made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminants that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by up to 470 times.

