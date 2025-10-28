Senator Malcolm Roberts Exposes Canada’s Terrifying Land Grab
A court ruling handed private homes and farms to new “owners” — and it’s the blueprint for ending property rights everywhere.
Source: Jim Ferguson
THE LAND GRAB BEGINS — CANADA IS THE TEST SITE
If they can seize homes, farms, and private property in Canada… they can do it anywhere.
Senator Malcolm Roberts has blown the whistle on a chilling precedent: a Canadian court just ruled in favour of an “Aboriginal title” claim — handing ownership rights over private citizens’ land without notice.
Hundreds of homes. Golf courses. Farms.
All declared no longer truly theirs.
And behind it? The same fingerprints we’ve seen before — the UN, the WEF, and the globalist agenda to erase private ownership under the guise of “equity.”
Roberts warns Australia is next — treaties and “land rights” being weaponised to strip sovereignty from the people, one signature at a time.
This isn’t about justice for Indigenous people — it’s about control.
It’s about rewriting the concept of ownership itself.
First they come for the land.
Then they come for the rest.
You will own nothing. Unless you fight back.
Who is buying the homes and ranches….Blackrock?
That’s what I read today that they’re doing in America.
Do believe it's time for the real men to man up and go after the real toxic males.
The ones the murderous filthy thieves STEALING land, value and freedom sitting in offices pushing papers call 'toxic masculinity' when the reality is they themselves are the poisonous enemies of 'Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.'
We know who they are and where they are...And, they're leaving no choice.