Source: Jim Ferguson

THE LAND GRAB BEGINS — CANADA IS THE TEST SITE

If they can seize homes, farms, and private property in Canada… they can do it anywhere.

Senator Malcolm Roberts has blown the whistle on a chilling precedent: a Canadian court just ruled in favour of an “Aboriginal title” claim — handing ownership rights over private citizens’ land without notice.

Hundreds of homes. Golf courses. Farms.

All declared no longer truly theirs.

And behind it? The same fingerprints we’ve seen before — the UN, the WEF, and the globalist agenda to erase private ownership under the guise of “equity.”

Roberts warns Australia is next — treaties and “land rights” being weaponised to strip sovereignty from the people, one signature at a time.

This isn’t about justice for Indigenous people — it’s about control.

It’s about rewriting the concept of ownership itself.

First they come for the land.

Then they come for the rest.

You will own nothing. Unless you fight back.

