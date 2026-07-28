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What did Dr. Michael Yeadon tell Sen. Ron Johnson that convinced him to decline the COVID-19 “vaccine”?

Johnson explains the discussions that ultimately changed his mind.

Source: Sense Receptor

SEN. RON JOHNSON explains how he knew not to take the Covid jab

"I had been in contact with Michael Yeadon... he said... there's a long list of ingredients we don't put into injectables because they're toxic to the body...

and when he found out his colleagues were literally designing an injection that was going to turn the cells in your body into manufacturing sites that are toxic to it, he couldn't believe it. He literally could not believe it."

"It was those discussions with Michael Yeadon that thoroughly convinced me that I was not going to take that experimental gene therapy."

This clip of Sen. Ron Johnson is taken from a VaxxCHOICE discussion posted to Rumble on July 27, 2026.

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“I heartily recommend you take seriously the warning I’m issuing.”

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