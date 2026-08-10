Sen. Ron Johnson: Dr. Fauci Was Concerned in January 2021 That the Second Dose of the COVID Shot “Theoretically Could Be Associated With Miscarriage in the 1st Trimester.”
Rochelle Walensky told the public on April 23, 2021: “Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies.”
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Senator Ron Johnson: Senator Rand Paul and I released the texts between Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, and Vivek Murthy below.
While I’ve been conducting oversight for years, now that we have the documents and Fauci’s government-issued phone, my investigation has only just begun.
Despite privately texting with Fauci about their concerns regarding COVID shots for pregnant women, Rochelle Walensky told the public on April 23, 2021:
“Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies.”
Related articles:
They knew it would kill the babies. They did it anyway.
This was never about a virus. This was about the sterilization shot—delivered by smiling faces in white coats while they texted each other about the "theoretical" body count.
Democide is legal when you call it "public health."
Depopulation agenda in plain sight.