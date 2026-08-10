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Senator Ron Johnson: Senator Rand Paul and I released the texts between Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, and Vivek Murthy below.

While I’ve been conducting oversight for years, now that we have the documents and Fauci’s government-issued phone, my investigation has only just begun.

Despite privately texting with Fauci about their concerns regarding COVID shots for pregnant women, Rochelle Walensky told the public on April 23, 2021:

“Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies.”

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