Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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RobertJ's avatar
RobertJ
13h

They knew it would kill the babies. They did it anyway.

This was never about a virus. This was about the sterilization shot—delivered by smiling faces in white coats while they texted each other about the "theoretical" body count.

Democide is legal when you call it "public health."

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
12h

Depopulation agenda in plain sight.

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