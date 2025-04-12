One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson April 11, 2025

Sen. Ron Johnson orders Pfizer, Moderna, and others to hand over documents on vaccine development and communications with Big Tech by April 16.

A petition claims mRNA vaccines are "unapproved gene therapies" contaminated with potentially carcinogenic DNA plasmids, urging FDA action.

Vaccine adverse events, including heart inflammation and neurological disorders, linked to tens of thousands of injuries and deaths.

The investigation heating up: Sen. Johnson’s non-compliance letter drops bombshell

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a persistent critic of vaccine mandates and federal transparency lapses, has thrust Big Pharma and tech giants into another controversy. In a Tuesday letter, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chairman demanded Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, and BioNTech submit records dating to January 2020, including communications with federal agencies and Big Tech platforms about vaccine safety. The move amplifies concerns that manufacturers colluded with social media companies like Meta and Alphabet to suppress reports of adverse events such as myocarditis and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Johnson warned companies not to follow the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) playbook of hiding data. “Any attempt to obstruct or delay will result in compulsory process,” he declared, citing HHS’ 2023 refusal to unredact vaccine safety documents.

The timing couldn’t be more urgent. Last year, VAERS data showed mRNA vaccines caused 45 times more deaths than all flu vaccines combined since 1990. Yet Pfizer’s next booster — approved without new clinical trials — is already months overdue for FDA review. Meanwhile, the Biden administration sidelined ethical considerations in favor of political expediency, fast-tracking jabs through EUAs and hiding liability under the mechanism of "national emergency."

Collusion, Cover-ups, and the crisis no one wants to name

Johnson’s probe aligns with a scathing petition filed by scientists from Australia to the U.S., claiming mRNA vaccines are genetically contaminated and improperly classified to evade scrutiny. The petition, backed by immunologists and legal experts, alleges Pfizer and Moderna’s shots were laced with cancer-linked DNA plasmids—a revelation ignored by regulators until now.

“The FDA’s misclassification of mRNA jabs as vaccines, not gene therapies, allowed suppression of informed consent,” explained attorney Julian J. Gillespie. His petition cites peer-reviewed studies showing plasmid DNA in vials, blood samples, and organs — all with SV40 sequences linked to DNA mutations and tumor formation.

This contamination claim dovetails with Johnson’s focus on pharma-Big Tech collaboration. Emails obtained by The Federalist detail how HHS and social media giants like Twitter used algorithms to "fact-check" and suppress vaccine carnage reports. Even the Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, has documented soaring myocarditis cases post-vaccine.

Jab manufacturers sought profit and power, refuse to admit to wrongdoing

Johnson’s fight isn’t just about paperwork — it’s about accountability for what many are calling “the worst vaccine safety failure in history.” During the vaccine's rollout and subsequent fallout, Johnson gave a formal platform to individuals injured by the jab, and allowed parents to tell the story of how they lost their child to the so-called vaccine.

The numbers tell a grim story: Over 2 million VAERS reports of adverse events, including thousands of deaths, and a petition signed by immunologists demanding a recall. Yet the FDA still green-lit boosters based on “existing trial data” from rushed, abbreviated studies. Johnson’s subpoena and the scientists’ petition paint a grim picture of a system that prioritizes power over people. The parallels to Soviet-era science — where dissent was silenced to prop up rulers — are haunting.

Dr. Joel Wallskog, a vaccine-injured orthopedic surgeon, summed it up: “If these companies knew the risks, they’re liable for mass harm. If they didn’t — then we’re dealing with reckless incompetence, not science.”

As CDC creates new agencies to appease victims, questions linger: How many more will be sacrificed before justice is served? Will these companies ever face consequences for treating human lives as disposable in the pursuit of profit and power?

