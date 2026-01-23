One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The PREP Act quietly rewrote the rules of accountability in the United States.

Under its protections, pharmaceutical companies were granted sweeping legal immunity for Covid countermeasures—even if those products caused injury.

Attorney Aaron Siri explains how this immunity eliminated liability, removed safety incentives, and paved a guaranteed path to billions in profit.

Most alarming of all, the declared emergency may be over, but the legal shield remains in place today.

Source: Children’s Health Defense

“The PREP Act is a federal law that provides that … the Secretary of HHS, if they declare an emergency, they can also grant immunity.”

“[Immunity] to any products developed to counteract that emergency.”

“So if you go and you create a vaccine to counteract the emergency of Covid-19 … nobody can sue you if that vaccine causes an injury.”

“No matter how unsafe, no matter pretty much anything you've done.”

“They knew that their path to earn billions of dollars [was there].”

“Safety issues that they brought up [weren’t] going to stop them from getting there.”

“And they didn't have to worry about liability afterwards.”

“That creates a horrible moral hazard, and it inverts the normal economic incentives that assure safety.”

“And it's still in effect today, even though clearly there's no longer an emergency.”

“In fact, right before the Biden administration ended, that immunity was extended for numerous years into the future.”

Katherine Watt: “Congress...[overthrew] the U.S. Constitution and laws by passing the PREP Act and by not repealing it.”

