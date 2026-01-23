Exposing The Darkness

Jorge Fernandez
Simply put, The PREP Act was an out-in-the-open action by our government to side with a corporate sector against the American people. IOW, Fascism at its worst form. Tens of millions of Americans should have taken to the streets, demanded that it be abolished, and put on trial those that created it and voted to pass it. Not having done so will cost countless millions of lives - a deserved outcome.

Janet Eaton
My husband was treated with Remdesivir for Covid and was killed, Remdesivir was used to treat Ebola , it failed . Remdesivir was not created specifically as countermeasure for Covid , but it was repurposed. Can the prep act still protect its use ? There are so many covid widows like myself who can’t sue for the murders of our spouses . There is no accountability or justice . ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹

