In this explosive clip, ritual abuse survivor and trauma therapist Max Lowen claims that “the entire world is basically run by a satanic cult”, a compartmentalized, patriarchal power structure she describes as parasitic and ultimately non-human.

Speaking with Seth Holehouse on Man in America, she connects her personal trauma history to sweeping allegations of institutional capture, spiritual “harvesting,” black magic covens, and trauma-based mind control shaping what she calls a coordinated “Hell on Earth” system.

Ritual abuse survivor/trauma therapist Max Lowen: “The entire world is basically run by a satanic cult. They’re psychopaths, they’re pedophiles, they’re parasitic... [and] they harvest us physically, etherically, spiritually... But they’re not human... these are interdimensional beings that have come to this planet, that have taken it over. And they are dark, they are evil. And they are patriarchal. So they have created everything in that image.”

This clip of Lowen is taken from a conversation with Seth Holehouse posted to the Man in America Rumble channel on February 15, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“The entire world is basically run by a satanic cult. They’re psychopaths, they’re pedophiles, they’re parasitic. So they use. They harvest us physically, etherically, spiritually.

“And so at the tippy top of the pyramid, and this is going to sound, you know, I mean, we’re already in crazy land for some people with what’s released in Epstein, so I’ll just go there. But they’re not human. Okay?

“So these are interdimensional beings that have come to this planet, that have taken it over. And they are dark, they are evil. And they are patriarchal. So they have created everything in that image. And then the whole hierarchy is completely compartmentalized. So different rungs have different tasks.

“And things that they do. And they have different amounts of the big picture. And right below that tippy top and still above all the things like the Vatican and Freemasons or whatever are covens, believe it or not. So, practitioners of black magic, that’s a big part of the control structure. But that’s basically the hierarchy.

“So every institution that we have on this planet, everything, has been either created or infiltrated by this cult. So that’s why no one’s getting arrested, because they control the military and the police and the justice system.

“And so, for example, the medical system, we used to have, you know, real healing, like herbs and energetic healing. And then the Rockefellers, which are one of the bloodline families, that’s a layer in that hierarchy as well. They created the allopathic medical system deliberately to slow. Poison us and slow. Kill us, profit off that process, and then shorten our lifespan, and kill us prematurely.

“So that entire system, this is hard for the human to grok because we’ve been taught to trust these people. We look at them as, like our parental figures, benevolent. And they’re not. They’re actually, as a good example, the medical and pharmaceutical system are designed to harm us by its inherent design.

“[And] everyone knows the food is toxic, the water’s fluoridated. They spray us with chemtrails. Like these people, they worship Lucifer. They worship dark, demonic entities. They are a death cult. They also need us because they’re parasitic. They have been cut off from the creator. What, God— You know, whatever you call that. The oneness. And because they’re cut off, they’re cut off from the life force. Their highest achievement is ego, right? Which is why they’re into power and fame and wealth and all those worldly things.

“So they, like many movies and TV shows, are revealing the truth. We’re their batteries, like Morpheus says to Neo in the Matrix, right? So they need us— They, they particularly like to prey on babies and children because of their purity, their essence. They’re a soul. They’ve just come in from God into a human body.

“So that energy is very rich to them and they, they harvest it etherically and then they harvest it physically in the form of blood and flesh eating as well, right? So they paradoxically hate us. They consider us cattle. They, you know, and they want to depopulate us, but to a point they have to keep some of us because we’re their, their energy, their fuel source, if you will.

“And we’re also co-creators with God, but they’re, they can’t create anything. They can only piggyback off existing creation. So what they do is they get us to create this, now that we see it clearly, hell on Earth reality. Now how do they do that? They use trauma-based mind control. So the same things they did to me, they do to the collective.”

For it is not ours to wrestle with blood and flesh, but with the sovereignties, with the authorities, with the world-mights of this darkness, with the spiritual forces of wickedness among the celestials. - Ephesians 6:12

The god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ, who is the image of God. - 2 Corinthians 4:4

“The Book of Enoch and other ancient writings found in the Dead Sea Scrolls present a detailed account of what was happening on Earth before the Great Flood of Noah. They describe the Fallen Watchers’ assault on God’s Creation resulted in the genetic corruption of humans, animals, and plants.”

“The Jesuits have practiced not only Occultism, but BLACK MAGIC in its worst form, more than any other body of men; and to it, they owe in large measure their power and influence.” - Helena Blavatsky, “Theosophy or Jesuitism?”, Lucifer, June 1888

