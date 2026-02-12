Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor: "I Have Witnessed Babies Being Killed, Cooked, and Eaten by These People...They Are Cannibals, and They Drink Human Blood."
Also: Oscar-winning screenwriter says he doesn’t “doubt for a second” that people tied to Epstein were eating babies.
In a September 2023 video posted to Rumble by the World Council for Health, Max Lowen, a survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse, MK Ultra, and trafficking, describes experiences involving ritual violence, the Vatican, and systemic cannibalism and blood rituals. The clip features a conversation between Lowen and Dr. Tess Lawrie.
“I have witnessed babies being killed, cooked, and eaten by these people. I have seen it with my own eyes... This does occur... They are cannibals, and they drink human blood.”
"Dr. Tess, I just want to confirm, something that Nick said. I have witnessed babies being killed, cooked, and eaten by these people. I have seen it with my own eyes. More than once. This does occur.
"I have seen children be sacrificed on a marble altar on the sub- sub- sub-levels of the Vatican, cut open while alive.
Their blood collected in chalices and drank. If you think of the Catholic Church Communion, there's a satanic infiltration.
They eat the body, drink the blood of Christ. This is a satanic thing. They are cannibals, and they drink human blood."
Oscar-winning screenwriter says he doesn’t “doubt for a second” that people tied to Epstein were eating babies.
ROGER AVARY: “They say a lot of things, and they’re not really coding it very much… why do I need a chilled container to, you know…”
ROGAN: “Jesus Christ. So you think they’re eating babies?”
ROGER AVARY: “Oh, yeah. I absolutely believe that… I don’t doubt it for a second. And I think this dates back a long, long time. This is Moloch worship.”
“The Jesuits have practiced not only Occultism, but BLACK MAGIC in its worst form, more than any other body of men; and to it, they owe in large measure their power and influence.” - Helena Blavatsky, “Theosophy or Jesuitism?”, Lucifer, June 1888
Here is the list of sexual deviants and criminals, https://www.ryandawson.org/p/epstein-list-top-130 if you take down 15% of them the whole financial and banking system will fold. If you don’t take them down, they will start war with Iran and World War III to protect their depravity.