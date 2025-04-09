One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hidden in plain sight: the World Hoax Organisation, one of MANY Satanic front organisations, dedicated it’s latest predictive programming event to their god.

What occurred once, it shall occur again, And what was done, it shall be done again - Ecclesiastes 1:9

The North Star Polaris Is Lucifer

Deja Vu: Fauci 'Predicts' the 'Next Outbreak' Is Coming Soon

The Modus Operandi of the “Illuminated ones” is, to tell the truth using predictive programming, symbols, and numbers (Gematria), disclose their intentions in advance, mock those who believe their lies, and discredit those who expose the deception as a "conspiracy theorists".

