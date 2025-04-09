Satanic Predictive Programming Strikes Again: The Two-Day Plandemic Exercise POLARIS "Tested WHO’s Global Health Emergency Corps..."
The North Star Polaris is LUCIFER
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Hidden in plain sight: the World Hoax Organisation, one of MANY Satanic front organisations, dedicated it’s latest predictive programming event to their god.
What occurred once, it shall occur again, And what was done, it shall be done again - Ecclesiastes 1:9
The North Star Polaris Is Lucifer
Deja Vu: Fauci 'Predicts' the 'Next Outbreak' Is Coming Soon
WHO Warns ‘Next Pandemic’ Could Emerge ‘Tomorrow’
The Modus Operandi of the “Illuminated ones” is, to tell the truth using predictive programming, symbols, and numbers (Gematria), disclose their intentions in advance, mock those who believe their lies, and discredit those who expose the deception as a "conspiracy theorists".
Related articles:
The Gret Reset genocide is on another desperate move.
You know what happened after event 201, Bill and Melinda gates foundation! One month later the scumbags at WHO/NIH released the contrived Gain of function Wuhan lab virus to the world. These scumbags need to be stopped at all costs!