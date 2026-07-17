Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Suzsanna's avatar
Suzsanna
3h

Sasha, I’m with you on that one.

There are NO safe vaccines!

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
2h

LOVE this article - the TRUTH shall set us Free but first it will make some miserable. ALL vaccines are toxic, I've been saying this since 1992, now more are waking up to the Truth about vaccines - biological weapons to depopulate. We are under attack. Deep gratitude to ALL the Truth Warriors, LofJ & Sasha are two of my favorites In God we Trust ...

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