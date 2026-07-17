Sasha Latypova: "You Should Not Be Vaccine Hesitant, You Should Be 100% Vaccine Hostile. There Are No "Safe" Vaccines. All Vaccines Are INTENTIONAL POISONS. "
"Anyone who tries to sell you "pros and cons" is a con themselves."
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Source: Robin Monotti
"You should not be vaccine hesitant, you should be 100% vaccine hostile. There are no "safe" vaccines. All vaccines are intentional poisons. All mechanisms of poisoning have been known and meticulously studied by the poisoners for at least 150 years." - Sasha Latypova, Retired pharma R & D ececutive.
The following X thread captures a direct exchange between A Midwestern Doctor and Sasha Latypova.
For transparency, my own view aligns strongly with Sasha's position. That said, I encourage everyone to read the discussion in full, and arrive at their own conclusions.
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Sasha, I’m with you on that one.
There are NO safe vaccines!
LOVE this article - the TRUTH shall set us Free but first it will make some miserable. ALL vaccines are toxic, I've been saying this since 1992, now more are waking up to the Truth about vaccines - biological weapons to depopulate. We are under attack. Deep gratitude to ALL the Truth Warriors, LofJ & Sasha are two of my favorites In God we Trust ...