One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Robin Monotti

"You should not be vaccine hesitant, you should be 100% vaccine hostile. There are no "safe" vaccines. All vaccines are intentional poisons. All mechanisms of poisoning have been known and meticulously studied by the poisoners for at least 150 years." - Sasha Latypova, Retired pharma R & D ececutive.

The following X thread captures a direct exchange between A Midwestern Doctor and Sasha Latypova.

For transparency, my own view aligns strongly with Sasha's position. That said, I encourage everyone to read the discussion in full, and arrive at their own conclusions.

Share

Related articles: